Miley Cyrus Plays Private Concert for Hamptons Billionaire

Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show
Miley Cyrus
It looks like Bitcoin billionaire Michael Novogratz may have ruffled a few of his well-heeled Amagansett neighbors’ feathers by throwing an August 1 birthday bash, with live concert featuring Miley Cyrus, for his daughter, actress Gabriela Novogratz.

Sources tell us that the financial genius allegedly may have ignored a few town ordinances to turn the evening into a once-in-a-lifetime extravaganza with Cyrus as the entertainment.

Following the singer/songwriter’s appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, she hopped on a private jet and flew into East Hampton Airport, where she was whisked off to the party which was in an open field. Among the songs on her set list, a red leotard-bedecked Cyrus played her hits “Party in the U.S.A,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Love, Money, Party” and “Plastic Hearts,” and covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies, to name a few.

The over-the-top soiree had a mermaid theme, with underwater stilt walkers and performing mermaids everywhere.

Guests reportedly included Samantha Cohen, Steven Sachs and Charlotte Bickley, among others.

Says a source, “Miley slayed at the party, which just may have been the best Hamptons event of the entire summer.”

