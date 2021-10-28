Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 51: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with journalist Karl Grossman, co-author of Cold War Long Island. The book, co-written by Christopher Verga and published by Arcadia on October 10, delves into the often overlooked history of the Cold War era in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Grossman has specialized in investigative reporting in a variety of media for more than 50 years. He has hosted the nationally-aired TV program Enviro Close-Up for over 30 years, and he’s a professor at SUNY Old Westbury.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.