Small Plane Crash Lands in East Quogue Shrubs

A small, single-engine airplane experienced engine failure, missed the runway while making an emergency landing at Westhampton’s Francis S. Gabreski Airport and crash landed in some shrubs in East Quogue over the weekend.

The 75-year-old pilot from Manhattan took off in his 2006 Cessna Skyhawk from East Hampton Town Airport in Wainscott and was flying west to Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma when the incident occurred at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, authorities said.

Neither the pilot, who was flying alone, nor anyone on the ground was injured. Southampton Town Police and New York State Police responded to the scene off County Road 104 south of Sunrise Highway.

State police are continuing the investigation along with the National Transportation Safety Bureau and the Federal Aviation Administration.