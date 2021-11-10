10 Great North Fork Holiday Gift Ideas for 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

So you’re doing a little holiday shopping on the North Fork and need some gift ideas? You’ve come to the right place. Check out these 10 presents your loved ones are sure to cherish!

Art by Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Consistently voted Dan’s Best of the Best artist on the North Fork, Isabelle Haran-Leonardi is well-equipped for the holidays. Her Greenport gallery and studio, Nova Constellatio Gallery, holds an impressive selection of large and small paintings, as well as prints, of North Fork locales, mermaids, boats, seascapes and local fauna. There’s something for every space and budget. 419 Main Street, Greenport. 516-443-0242, novaconstellatiogallery.com

Advent Calendar and More Chocolate Goodies

Start the countdown to Christmas off right with North Fork Chocolate Company’s advent calendar full of surprising handcrafted chocolates. And while you’re shopping, be sure to grab some chocolate trees, reindeer, Santas, snowmen and toy soldiers for the stockings — each available in dark, milk or white chocolate. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, shop.northforkchocolate.com

Mystery Gem Box

What’s better than surprising a loved one with a mystery gift? Making it a surprise to yourself, as well! Yes, Common Ground in Greenport offers mystery boxes filled with three small gems that range from spheres to palm stones to raw pieces. Each box also contains a handwritten note explaining the name and spiritual descriptor of the three mystery gems. Why not go all-out and replace boring old white elephant with a mystery gem swapping party this year? 29 Front Street, Greenport. commongroundjewelry.com

Ryder Blazer

One of the hottest Central Park West styles of the season is back in stock at Mint in black and camel. Each features one-button closure front and a detachable hoodie insert. The black variant includes faux leather detailing on the sleeves and pockets, and a gray hoodie insert, while the camel is a bit more basic and workplace appropriate, and comes with a black hoodie insert. The black is $248, and the camel is $228. 260 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8009, shopmint.com

Frida Denim Jewelry Collection

Denim jeans look good with pretty much everything. Denim jacket? Same thing. So the same must also be true for the Frida Kahlo denim jewelry collection at Metal Monk in Greenport. Perhaps not real denim, these uniquely crafted necklaces are painted and layered in such a way that they give off the look of classic and fell denim. From the simple mesh pendant necklace to the chunky garland necklace, each is a statement piece worth showing off. The necklaces range in price from $75–$99. 15 Front Street #4, Greenport. 631-477-2722, metalmonkjewels.com

Wine Vacuum Sealer

Know anyone who fancies themselves a wine expert and can’t bear to revisit a bottle a day after it’s been opened? Pindar Vineyards has something that may solve that problem. Their colorful vacuum sealers remove the air from a partially empty wine bottle with a few quick pumps before becoming a stopper with an airtight seal. The rubber grip makes for comfortable handling, and the $10 price tag is a steal. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Ghost of Christmas Present Gift Box

We all have that one friend who loves things hot. No, whatever you’re thinking, think hotter — more heat, more spice! This year, satiate that friend’s masochistic tastebuds with Greenport Fire’s Ghost of Christmas Present. This gift box comes packed with five bottles of pure heat, so be careful handling Ghost Scream “OG,” El Verde, Ghost Truffle, Vindaloo Curry and Green Reaper. $55 per box. 25 Main Street, Greenport, 631-333-2233, feelthefireny.com

Suffolk Theater Gift Card

Everyone on the North Fork knows that Suffolk Theater in Riverhead is the biggest live show venue in the area, but what many don’t know is that they can give the gift of a show this holiday season. You don’t even need to know whether your friend would rather see Frankie Avalon in February or Rob Schneider in August, just put $100 on a gift card, and they’ll be able to see whatever show they want. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Camo Bird Island Apparel

Finding Long Island apparel that’s neither beachy nor touristy can be a bit of a struggle, well, if you’re not shopping at Revel North Fork, that is. They offer great everyday clothes in numerous styles for men, women and children, but the chic Camo Bird Island hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts are particularly cool thanks to the great camouflage patterns and artsy silhouette graphics of Long Island with a North Fork flock of birds flying into the distance. Prices range $48–$55. 10 Front Street, Greenport. 631-616-9128, revelnorthfork.com

North Fork Roasting Bagged Coffee

If you know any coffee drinkers ready to split from Café Bustelo or Starbucks brand beans, then introduce them to Commitment Issues, one of the many bagged coffee blends North Fork Roasting Co. has prepared for locals and daytrippers to grab and enjoy. In addition to the half-caffeine CI, there’s also Columbian, Nicaraguan, organic Sidamo, Sumatra, Beetlejuice, Sanctuary and Namast’ay Home Blend. Bags are available as whole beans, for drip, French press, percolator or cold brew. The 12 oz. bags are $14–$18. 55795 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com