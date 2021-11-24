Something to Wine About: 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Looking for a lovely, elegant, lighter-bodied, red to add to your Thanksgiving table? The 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto may be the perfect fit. This is another wonderful Long Island Bordeaux-style wine.

The 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto comprises 43% merlot, 37% cabernet sauvignon, 10% cabernet Franc and 10% petit verdot. The wine is a gorgeous, luminous garnet color. It’s truly stunning in the glass. Delightfully dry, this wine has notes of raspberry, blueberry, caramelized cherry, chocolate and light notes of baking spice. It is silky smooth and can pair, without competing, with a wide variety of foods such as ham, sweet potatoes, and even turkey with brown gravy.

RGNY winemaker Lilia Perez says of this wine, “My inspiration to make the Tinto came from having lived and trained in Bordeaux. I wanted to see how these grapes blended together would make a Bordeaux-style wine with Long Island personality.”

A quick reminder on Bordeaux and Bordeaux-style wines, a true Bordeaux wine must be from the Bordeaux region in France and adhere to the standards set by that region. A red Bordeaux must have one, or a combination, of the five noble grapes: cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot and malbec. Occasionally a sixth grape, carménère, is included. Noble grapes are known to retain their character no matter where planted, and are known to produce top quality wine.

If talk of Bordeaux-style wines has you curious, or if you are looking for a unique gift for a Bordeaux wine lover on your gift list, RGNY has a blending kit you can purchase and blend your own Bordeaux-style wine. And, when you are done experimenting as a winemaker, you can compare your creation with the 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto as a full bottle is included in the kit. The 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto retails fo $30.

Visit rgnywine.com to find the blending kit and more.