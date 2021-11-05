5 Killed in Riverhead House Fire

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Five people were killed when a three-story, multi-family home in Riverhead caught fire late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Riverhead Town Police officers and firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to the blaze 46 East 2nd Street at 10:38 p.m., but when the flames were extinguished, five people were found dead on the third floor, Suffolk County police said.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released. Five other residents escaped unharmed.

As firefighters attempted to enter to the 7,000-square-foot home, the third floor collapsed onto the floor below it, according to the Riverhead Fire Department.



The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad and Homicide Squad are investigating the cause of the fire, which a preliminary probe has determined to be non-criminal in nature.