Beach Reads

Bestselling Books of 2021 at East End Bookstores

By
0
comments
Posted on
Enjoy bestsellers by the fire!
Enjoy bestsellers by the fire!
Getty Images

In spite of the digital sales juggernaut, local brick-and-mortar booksellers continue to thrive in the Hamptons and North Fork, and that’s because our community continues to read! We asked some of our favorite bookstores what books sold the most this month and in 2021, and they happily supplied their top three bestsellers for both — take a look and see if any of them might pique you interest to read by the fire this holiday season.

Book cover for "The Lost Boys of Montauk" by Amanda Fairbanks
“The Lost Boys of Montauk” by Amanda M. FairbanksCourtesy ‎Gallery Books

Bestsellers of the Year: 2021

Burton’s Bookstore in Greenport

1. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M. Fairbanks
2. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry
3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

Red Jacket Books in Westhampton Beach

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
2. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry
3. Montauk Has a Very Lucky Shark, Nina Ross

Southampton Books in Southampton & Sag Harbor Books in Sag Harbor

1. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M. Fairbanks
2. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles c Viking Press
“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
c Viking Press

Bestsellers of November 2021

Burton’s Bookstore in Greenport

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
3. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

Red Jacket Books in Westhampton Beach

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
2. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M Fairbanks
3. Montauk Has a Very Lucky Shark, Nina Ross

BookHampton in East Hampton

1.  The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl
2. Moms Don’t Have Time to Have Kids, Zibby Owens
3. Uneven Justice: The Plot to Sink Galleon, Raj Rajaratnam

*BookHampton top three based on No.1 book of first three weeks in November 2021. It’s worth noting that Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway placed in top five all three weeks.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites