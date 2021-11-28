Bestselling Books of 2021 at East End Bookstores

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In spite of the digital sales juggernaut, local brick-and-mortar booksellers continue to thrive in the Hamptons and North Fork, and that’s because our community continues to read! We asked some of our favorite bookstores what books sold the most this month and in 2021, and they happily supplied their top three bestsellers for both — take a look and see if any of them might pique you interest to read by the fire this holiday season.

Bestsellers of the Year: 2021

Burton’s Bookstore in Greenport

1. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M. Fairbanks

2. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry

3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

Red Jacket Books in Westhampton Beach

1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

2. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry

3. Montauk Has a Very Lucky Shark, Nina Ross

Southampton Books in Southampton & Sag Harbor Books in Sag Harbor

1. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M. Fairbanks

2. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu

3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Bestsellers of November 2021

Burton’s Bookstore in Greenport

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

Red Jacket Books in Westhampton Beach

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

2. The Lost Boys of Montauk, Amanda M Fairbanks

3. Montauk Has a Very Lucky Shark, Nina Ross

BookHampton in East Hampton

1. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl

2. Moms Don’t Have Time to Have Kids, Zibby Owens

3. Uneven Justice: The Plot to Sink Galleon, Raj Rajaratnam

*BookHampton top three based on No.1 book of first three weeks in November 2021. It’s worth noting that Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway placed in top five all three weeks.