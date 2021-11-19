Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy good times for kids and adults alike at our top five East End family events this week, November 19–23, 2021, along with some reliable Hamptons and North Fork venues worth visiting any time!

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Children’s Chalk Art

Friday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Little ones accompanied by an adult can visit the John Jermain Library courtyard for this unique opportunity. Remember to dress warmly. The event is canceled if it rains.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Holiday Princess Tea Party

Sunday, November 21, 10–11:30 a.m.

Your little princess will relish the opportunity to sing and dance while being treated to white-glove service, sandwiches and tea. You can register ahead of time for one of three different seatings. While you’re there, check out the current exhibits, which include clownfish, birds and an Amazon rainforest.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Ballet and Tap Ages 4–6

Monday, November 22, 3:45 p.m.

Your little one will learn basic vocabulary along with expressive music from instructor Anita Boyer. Registration for the event on Mondays is rolling.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Open Level Jazz and Funk Workshop

Monday, November 22, 6:15 p.m.

Your little dancer ages 8 and up can learn to combine classic ballet with modern dance at this unique workshop. Jazz Funk is fast-paced and inspired by modern hip-hop styles. Sign up online ahead of time.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Friendsgiving at The Hampton Library Bridgehampton

Tuesday, November 23, 3:30 p.m.

Does your little one ages 6 and up love celebrating Thanksgiving? They won’t want to miss this special event complete with treats, movies and new friends.

2479 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Breitenbach Farms

Fill up on squash, veggies and fruits at this favorite North Fork farmstand. And you can’t leave without picking up some favorite family bottled treasures that include local honey, fruit butter and six unique varieties of hot sauce.

460 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3839, breitenbachfarms.com

Cowfish

You and your family can sit inside or out at this Hamptons favorite offering American and seafood classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. Little fish can enjoy menu options like cheeseburgers, fish fingers and grilled salmon, while adults can sample one-of-a-kind fish sandwiches and chowder.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gabrielson’s Country Farm

Your little blossoms will love checking out the flower selection and fall farm stand at Gabrielsen’s Country farm. Sweet corn, jam and homemade maple syrup are all ready for hungry mouths to sample!

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3257, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through the end of November, you can visit the attraction on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

John’s Pancake House

There’s not a kiddo in the Hamptons who doesn’t appreciate a tasty breakfast. Check out their famous sweet or savory crepes, pancakes and omelets. Or you can bring the Little ones by for burgers and milkshakes at lunchtime.

721 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2383

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Polish off a weekend of colorful fun on the East End with this East Hampton favorite. Your whole family will appreciate down-home classics like fried chicken and hush puppies. Kiddos can choose from the jazzy soda selection and parents can sample the local beer.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Wickham’s Fruit Stand

Your little ones will love picking this North Fork favorite, where they can sample freshly baked doughnuts, cider and pies. The market is closed on Sundays.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.