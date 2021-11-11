East End Family Fun This Week: November 12–16, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find fun family friendly activities and venues to enjoy with your kids in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 13–18, 2021.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Babies Boogie and Toddlers Tango

Friday, November 12, 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Your little ones ages 3 months to 5 years will be wiggling to clap their hands, stomp their feet and boogie at the Rogers Memorial Library. The class will encourage music appreciation, improve motor skills and boost self-confidence.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

Friday, November 12, 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Pick your favorite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character and get ready to duel by launching your opponents into the sky or off the stage to earn victory. And don’t let some silly tier list deter you from playing the super cool Ganondorf. Players in grades 5–12 can register for only one of the night’s two bracket sessions at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

On-site: Thankfulness Story Time

Sunday, November 14, 11 a.m.

In honor of the Thanksgiving season, John Jermain Memorial Library will be reading books all about gratitude. Children, with an adult present, will have a chance to make a thank you card for someone they’re grateful for. This program will take place in the Lower Level Program Room. Masks are required in the building for children older than 2 years.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Card Making

Tuesday, November 16, 3:30 p.m.

If your child ages 6 and up is interested in card-making and loves to help others, they won’t want to miss this event at the Hampton Library. Cards will be donated to children in hospitals as well as veterans.

2479 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Easel Art

Tuesday, November 16, 2:30 p.m.

Your little artist ages 12 months to 5 years can bring their easel and paint fabulous pictures with their friends at the Westhampton Free Library. Art will then be displayed in the library’s gallery for a month. Be sure to sign up online ahead of time.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonlibrary.net

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Andy’s of Greenport

Little ones and parents alike will love the down-home cooking at Andy’s, including clam chowder, beef burgers and fried shrimp. There are also milkshakes, brownie sundaes and a tasty kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This fall, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Locals rave about this favorite that’s been around for over 70 years. Bagels, flats, breakfast sandwiches and omelets make it a great spot to take your brood for the most important meal of the day.

801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

Harbes Family Farm

Barnyard animals, hayrides and jumpers are all part of the fall festivities at Harbes Family Farm, which is open Saturdays and Sundays in November. While you’re there, get some goodies to take home at the wine shop.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. harbesfamilyfarm.com

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

The Milk Pail

Chocolate, berries, pies and maple syrup are all part of the year-round tasty treats available at Milk Pail Fresh Market. It’s open for business every day of the week except Tuesday.

723 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Little ones with a sweet tooth will enjoy craft doughnuts baked up daily with local ingredients. Enjoy unique flavors like Cinnamon Sugar and Caramel Coffee Cake as new specials are available each week.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Ruschmeyer’s

Hammocks, fire pits and lawn games all beg for families to come to visit in the fall. The menu frequently changes and includes things like artisan pizzas and skirt steak.

161 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-288-2877, ruschmeyersmontauk.com

Sam’s

Take your hungry kiddos over to Sam’s in East Hampton for some serious eating after a day of East End fun. The menu includes pizzas, homemade soups and pasta.

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.