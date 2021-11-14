Obituary: William H. Grefe, Longtime Mattituck Resident

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

William H. Grefe, a longtime Mattituck resident and small business owner who went by Bill, died on Saturday, November 6. He was 76.

Grefe was born on July 18, 1945 in Rockville Centre to Mary E. (née Gardner) and William H. Grefe. The oldest of four children, his siblings were Betty, Jack and Fillmore. In 1958, his family moved from Oceanside, to the Beachwood Colony in Cutchogue. He graduated from Mattituck High School and then attended Suffolk County Community College. On October 7, 1972, he married Elena M. (née Brugnoli) Grefe at St. Frances of Rome R.C. Church in the Bronx and together they had three children. He worked as a self-employed drainage and excavating contractor in Mattituck.

Grefe was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling, boating, skiing, golfing and bowling. He was recognized by Boy Scout Troop 39 for hosting their annual camping trip at Grefe Hill Lodge in Treadwell, NY. Bill enjoyed sharing Grefe Hill Lodge with his family, hunting buddies and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elena. His children Christina Gjodesen (David) of Massapequa Park, Janet Beaton (George) of Poughkeepsie, and Karen Jones (Brian) of Paso Robles, CA; and grandchildren Samantha and Carly Gjodesen, Sophia and Mykell Beaton, and Ethan Jones. He was a loving family man to the end.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Lions Club, Post Office Box 1718, Mattituck, NY 11952 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York City, NY 10065 would be appreciated.