Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: November 19–22, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan a weekend full of fun events, live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor activities and more in the Hamptons, November 19–22, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Jewelry Design Workshop at Art Studio Hamptons

Monday, November 22, 5 p.m.

If you have a knack for designing your own accessories, you won’t want to miss this workshop on the finer points of jewelry making. You’ll learn how to work with a wire to create ear wires, clasps and chains. Also included are instructions on how to cut and fuse glass and wire to make unique pendants.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Farmers Market

Friday, November 19, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

If you can bake it, catch it, or grow it, you’ll be able to find it at the Montauk Farmers Market. You’ll also enjoy some tips from local vendors. The market has been up and running since June, but this is your last weekend to enjoy it this season.

742 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss the last weekend to drink in the fresh fall landscape along with delicious treats from local vendors at the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market. Homemade and home-grown options include baked goods, soups and local wine.

35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Senior Total Fitness

Friday, November 19, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity for fitness classes designed for the unique needs of seniors. The class is part of a series of classes and registration is $16. You will be sent Zoom info after you register.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Decoding The Mystery of Cats, or Why Cats Do What They Do

Friday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Join cat behaviorist Stephen Quandt, who will share tips and info on cat behavior. Bring your purr-fect questions with you for discussion. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Virtual “Thanksgiving: A One-Day Challenge”

Saturday, November 20

Register on Friday, November 19 for this special one-day event by emailing Theresa at [email protected] with the subject “HBAY/Thanksgiving.” On Saturday, a set of Thanksgiving-themed questions will be emailed to you and you will have until 11:59 p.m. to play. You will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card no matter how many questions you get right!

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Fit and Strong: Cancer Exercise Class

Monday, November 22, 11 a.m.

Join this special Zoom program designed for cancer survivors, fighters and those at risk for Lymphedema. Low-impact cardio, strength training and even lymph drainage techniques are a part of the instruction. Register online and a Zoom link will be emailed to you 15 minutes prior to the start of the class.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of The Watermill Center

Saturday, November 20, 2–3 p.m.

Savor this unique opportunity to tour the elegant gardens, curated art collection and intriguing study library at the Watermill Center. The tour includes a viewing of the Paul Thek: Interior/Landscape exhibition, which currently occupies two galleries in the main building. Make your reservation ahead of time online.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

90 Years: Selections From The Permanent Collection

On view through January 22

This artfully curated collection features paintings, sculptures and photos showcasing 90 years of East End artists at Guild Hall — including the legendary Jackson Pollock. Over 90 works are represented in keeping with the theme.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, [email protected], guildhall.org

Virginia Jaramillo: The Harmony Between Line and Space

On view through February 22

Virginia Jaramillo’s minimalist work spans six decades of art creation. This exhibition brings together the debut showings of paintings and drawings developed in her Hampton Bays studio. Elements of interest include 12-foot canvases and razor-thin lines.

276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.