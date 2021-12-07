Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Barbara Ann Schneider, known to most as Bobbie, died at her home on Monday, November 29 after a long illness. She was 58.

Born in East Patchogue and raised in South Haven, Schneider was a longtime Hampton Bays resident and loving mother of her only son, Georgie, who predeceased her at age 27 in 2017. She spent her adult life working as a waitress at numerous area restaurants, where customers would follow her because of the joy she brought them. Most notably, Schneider enjoyed more than 10 years serving at Sunwater’s Grill in Hampton Bays and was beloved by all who came to see her there.

Her younger sister Donna Ogiejko, who called Schneider her best friend, said Bobbie had a heart of gold and found a great deal of happiness in waitressing and bringing cheer to her loyal following. Schneider also loved her time at the beach and participating in water sports, such as jetskiing, at Hampton Landing, which was just two blocks from her home where she had lived with her son George.

Along with Ogiejko, Schneider is survived by her mother Barbara, youngest sister Linda and two nieces, Jasmine and Melody.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a memorial service in her honor at the Robertaccio funeral home in Center Moriches (495 Main Street) this Saturday, December 11 from 1–3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Long Island Center for Recovery, 320 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.