Montauk Fireworks Cruise Returns for Fourth of July 2025

Celebrate July 4 with fireworks on the East End, Photo: Gordon M. Grant

Visit Montauk and the Montauk Chamber of Commerce are hosting their annual Stars Over Montauk Fireworks Cruise on Friday, July 4, where guests will be treated to a celebratory evening of live music, dinner and cocktails aboard a Viking Fleet vessel.

The experience begins at 6 p.m. with check-in and cocktail hour at Salivar’s Clam & Chowder House, 462 West Lake Drive, near the Viking Fleet boarding pier. Each guest will receive one complimentary drink coupon to use at Salivar’s prior to boarding the boat.

Passengers will board the Viking Fleet at 7 p.m., and the party will go on with live entertainment by The Realm Band. The boat will depart at 8 p.m. and cruise into Fort Pond Bay in time for the evening’s featured event, the “Stars Over Montauk” fireworks, which begin at 9 p.m.

The cost of the ticket is $150 per individual and includes a buffet pasta supper, onboard sampling of beer, wine and hard seltzers, and a drink voucher to redeem at Salivar’s prior to departure. The cruise is for adults 21 and over.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and organizers say that parking is available within the Viking Fleet lot. They advise guests not to park at Salivar’s. Organizers also noted that refunds will not be issued to guests who cancel or do not show.

The cruise has become a popular holiday tradition for residents and tourists alike who want to enjoy Montauk’s July 4 activities without the large crowds or busy roads. The live music, food, drinks and fireworks on the water makes this a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration.

For tickets or more information, visit the Eventbrite page or call the Montauk Chamber at 631-668-2428.