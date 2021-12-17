Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ralph C. George, a lifelong resident of East Hampton and devoted husband of Vilma (Hawkins) George, died peacefully on November 29 at the age of 92. Ralph was the son of the late Edward and Angela (Pitts) George.

Ralph proudly served his country for 20 years in the Navy. He was stationed aboard the USS TORO SS-422, USS PC-777, USS COBBLER SS-344, USS YOG-32, USS CABOT CVL-28, USS FULTON AS-11 and the USS SUNBIRD ASR-15. Following his Navy career, he was employed by the East Hampton Town Police Department as the Marine Police Officer aboard his cherished Marine One. Many people can attest to being rescued or towed in from choppy waters by Ralph.

He enjoyed helping people and was a volunteer ambulance driver for the Town of East Hampton for more than 30 years with over 3,000 calls. After retiring, he would often spend many mornings with a coffee looking out over Three Mile Harbor. Ralph also had many friends with whom he would share laughs and stories. He loved his church, his usher comrades and his fellow parishioners. Other than his time in the Navy and the last year of his life, he lived in his favorite place, East Hampton.

In addition to his beloved wife, Ralph leaves behind a son, Reuben George of Columbia, SC; step-daughter Sandra (Hart) Convery and her husband Mark of Tewksbury, MA. He is also survived by granddaughters Lauren Convery of Nashua, NH, Kerri Convery of Newton, MA, Julia Marie George of SC, Jennifer Michelle George of SC and great-grandchildren Bryan, Olivia and Kevin Reeves of SC.

Ralph’s funeral service was celebrated in the Most Holy Trinity Parish, 79 Buell Lane in East Hampton, on Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends were invited to attend and honor his life, service to this country and contributions to his community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may still be made to the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 123, Washington, DC 20004 or to ARF (the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons Inc.) P.O. Box 2616, East Hampton, NY 11937.

