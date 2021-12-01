The Scoop

Flanders Man Arrested for Murder

A Flanders man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man to death outside of the victim’s Moriches home last week, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Michael Gilbert with second-degree murder in the killing of Tyrell Durham.

Seventh Precinct police officers had responded to Tall Oaks Circle, where the victim was found shot outside his home at about 1 a.m. November 26, police said. The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old suspect will be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

