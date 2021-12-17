Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head up to the North Fork to find all kinds of fun and exciting events and activities this week, December 17–22, 2021, including live shows, art exhibitions and more.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 17, 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this showing of the classic film chronicling the life of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman with no regard for the Christmas spirit. View the Dickens classic in the Meeting Room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Broadway Night at Oregon Road

Friday, December 17, 5:30 p.m.

Join three ladies who have performed in a combined 10 Broadway shows as they belt out some favorites and you sip under the stars. Your $75 ticket price includes wine, food and blankets available for purchase at Rose Hill Vineyards & Inn.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

A Lords of 52nd Street Christmas

Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season with the band that backed up Billy Joel from 1976–1981. If you listen carefully, you can hear bits from classic albums like Turnstiles, Glass Houses and The Stranger. Tickets are $40–$55. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Spirit of Christmas

Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is beautifully decorated for the holiday season and you can enjoy it with a relaxing holiday tour. Meet the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and enjoy plenty of festive photo opportunities!

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Absolute Acoustic at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, December 18, 1 p.m.

Settle in for a bubbly afternoon at Jason’s Vineyard and listen to the music of Absolute Acoustic, a progressive acoustic rock band. Jason’s Vineyard features a cozy tasting room and wine bar that’s perfect for winter days.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Paris Ray at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, December 19, 1 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of cozy live music with Paris Ray, a mesmerizing singer-songwriter from Long Island. She has made multiple television appearances and written well over 50 songs.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Eagle River Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, December 19, 3 p.m.

The Eagle River Band will be playing favorites from acts like Don Henley, Tom Petty and The Beatles. The Greenport Harbor Brewing Company provides delicious, seasonal brews in a relaxed atmosphere.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Christmas at The Southold Opera

Wednesday, December 22, 3 p.m.

Let music ring in the holiday spirit at the Southold Opera, where the Southold Opera Choir will be directed by Anne-Julia Audray. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and can be purchased ahead of time.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-407-8001, southoldopera.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Acoustic Jam

Friday, December 17, 6 p.m.

Do you play the guitar or just love to hum along? Bring yourself over to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this informal event where all musical styles are welcome.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Holiday Sip & Centerpiece

Friday, December 17, 6 p.m.

Join Terra Vite Winery and Schmitt’s Farms as they team up to present this sparkling festive event. Make a centerpiece to dress up your holiday table while you sip away. The ticket price of $65 includes a glass of wine, light snacks and instructions and materials for your project. You can purchase additional wine and snacks at a discounted rate.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Cold Stun Beach Walk & Cleanup

Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the last beach cleanup of the season at Hallock State Park Preserve. Walk along the beach to look for local wildlife, including cold-stunned beach turtles. You will also be picking up debris before it can harm marine life.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. [email protected]

Wine Dinner at Noah’s of Greenport

Saturday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special evening of fine dining at Noah’s. Your ticket price of $105 includes a four-course dinner with wine tastings.

136 Front Street, Greenport. 631-735-9192, chefnoahs.com

9th Annual Stuff the Sleigh Event

Sunday, December 12, 10 a.m.

Run or walk a 5K to raise money for the Cutchogue Fire Department, or you can simply make a donation. There’s also a kids’ fun run that starts at 9:15 a.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

250 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue. [email protected], events.elitefeats.com/stuffthesleigh21

Shelter Island Electric Bike Tour

Monday, December 20, 9 a.m.

Meet up with a team of experts in the parking lot of the Greenport Fourth Street MTA. Next, enjoy the short ferry voyage across Greenport Harbor to Shelter Island, where you’ll zoom around past gingerbread houses and waterfront mansions. At the end of your journey, you’ll pay a special visit to historic Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

426 4th Street, Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-electric-bike-tour-tickets-202589930937

Life Figure Drawing Sessions

Tuesday, December 21, 10 a.m.

Learn to draw poses from professional models that last from two to twenty minutes. You’re permitted to bring your own easel and dry supplies. Chairs and tables will be provided.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Knitwits

Wednesday, December 22, 4 p.m.

If you’ve always been interested in getting your knit on, join this fun group where you can make a simple knit stitch and make a 6×6-inch square that can be added to a blanket. The blanket itself will be the library’s winter raffle prize. Beginners and experienced stitchers are welcome.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Shakespeare in Community

Saturday, December 18, 12:30 p.m.

The tragedy of Macbeth tells the story of a Scottish general who receives a prophesy that he will one day be king. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Crochet Infinity Scarf on Zoom

Wednesday, December 22, 11 a.m.

Bring your crochet hook size H and a medium-weight skein of yarn to learn how to create this unique scarf via Zoom. You can register ahead of time and click on the link on the library website.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

Don’t miss your last chance to view this exhibit at the Shelter Island Historical Society. This Land Is Your Land features photos, paintings and maps of historical properties around Shelter Island, along with QR codes so you can find out more about how to access them.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Farms Across America

On view through February 13

This season, make time to view 55 carefully curated artworks by 34 national artists in mediums like painting, photography and sculpture. Many works are also available for sale. December hours at the Alex Ferrone Gallery are Friday–Sunday from noon–5 p.m and on Mondays from noon–3 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.