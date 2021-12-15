Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about and enjoy yourself at fun live shows, art exhibitions and more this weekend in the Hamptons, December 17–19, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

All Request Party Favorites

Friday, December 17, 6-10 p.m.

Bring your friends, co-workers and family to party with East End Entertainment’s DJ Michael at The Clubhouse. There is certainly plenty of space with over 10,000 square feet of room to party. DJ Michael will be spinning all your requested party favorites (just make sure they’re good ones). Admission is free.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-833-4149, eastendentertainmentny.com

Claude’s Dinner and Show with Konstantin

Friday, December 17, 7-10 p.m.

Back by popular demand, celebrated international pianist and composer, as well as Juilliard alumni and teacher, Konstantin Soukhovetski makes his grand return to Claude’s restaurant at the Southampton Inn. Known as the “Rock Star Pianist,” Konstantin’s one-man cabaret show will feature his arrangements of beloved icons and entertaining stories from his international career. One ticket to this delicious three-course dinner and show is $100.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, [email protected], southamptoninn.com

Peter Baron’s Thunderfarm

Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Peter Baron was the longtime guitarist for Leslie West’s Mountain and singer Joe Lynn Turner of Rainbow & Deep Purple. Baron and his band will be playing a tribute to Leslie West, who passed away in December, at this popular venue.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Sag Harbor’s “Light Up The Harbor” Celebration

Sunday, December 19, 2 p.m.

Join this illuminating outdoor celebration featuring the Dickens Carolers at the Annie Boyd Cooper House. There will also be refreshments served and awards given to the four houses recognized for creativity, originality and enthusiasm.

174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-271-5092, sagharborhistorical.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Studio: Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, December 17, 1 p.m.

Novice and experienced artists can explore art techniques like line, mass and gesture while drawing from a live model. The class is limited to ten participants and you are requested to work in only dry mediums such as soft fine charcoal, Conte, or graphite. You can register online ahead of time.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Sip & Sing Presented By AARP Long Island

Friday, December 17, 5 p.m.

Join this fun, interactive singalong session presented by the Bay Street Theater! Favorite songs include Broadway show tunes, American classics and holiday ditties. The event is free, but be sure to sign up ahead of time.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Virtual Holiday Trivia: A One-Day Challenge

Saturday, December 18, All Day

Join this one-of-a-kind trivia contest on Friday, December 17 by sending an email to Theresa at [email protected] and the subject “HBAY/Holiday.” The questions will be emailed to you on Saturday and you’ll have until 11:59 p.m. to answer them. Everyone who plays will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of The Watermill Center

Saturday, December 18, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to tour the manicured grounds, elegant art and extensive study library at the Watermill Center, which provides a unique space for artists from around the world. Advanced registration is required and you should dress for both indoor and outdoor strolling.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Jeff Muhs: The Uncanny Valley

Through January 2

Local multidisciplinary artist Jeff Muhs won the Top Honors award for his sculpture at the Guild Hall Artist Member’s Exhibition. The prize is a solo exhibition at the Spiga Gallery. “The Uncanny Valley” originates from a process that artists call “Dynamic Free Casting,” which pushes the physical limits of concrete.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

John Torreano: Painting Outer Space/Inner Space, 1989 to Present

Through February 27

Join Sag Harbor-based artist John Torreano as he combines realism and abstraction in works that combine space and time. His works are inspired by the images recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.