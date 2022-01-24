Palm Beach Seeks to Mute Hoopla with New Noise Law Proposals

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Palm Beach Town Council considered on January 18 two proposals that, if passed, would limit having fun after midnight in town.

One is a prohibition on the playing of any radio, television, phonograph, compact disc player tape player, musical instrument or other sound-making device audible within any receiving dwelling, hotel or other type of residence between midnight and 9 a.m.

The other is a prohibition on yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing on public streets between the hours of midnight and 9 a.m.

So for those feeling happy after midnight and looking to utter a hoot or two, save it for Fort Lauderdale. It may not fly in Palm Beach.

A decision about the proposals came after this publication went to press.