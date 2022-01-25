Rash of Preventable Car Thefts in Southampton Village

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton Village police reported on Tuesday, January 25, that a series of car thefts occurred last week in well-heeled local neighborhoods.

In the early morning hours last Tuesday, January 18, a Southampton resident reported their 2020 Mercedes Benz C300 was stolen from their yard on Gin Lane.

On the same day, a resident on Old Town Crossing in Southampton reported that their 2021 BMW X5 was stolen from their driveway.

In each case, the keys or fob was left in the vehicle, and both vehicles were recovered later in New Jersey.

The thefts continued last Friday, January 21 when in the early morning hours, a resident reported that their 2020 BMW X3 was stolen from their driveway on Breese Lane in Southampton.

On the same day, a resident on Magee Street in Southampton reported that their 2019 Land Rover/Range Rover was stolen from their driveway.

Again, in both cases, the keys or fob were in the vehicle.

The Southampton Village Police Department continues to ask residents for their assistance in combatting the auto thefts, by simply removing their keys or fobs and securing their vehicles.

“This will help stop the thieves from stealing vehicles!” Southampton Village Police said in a statement.