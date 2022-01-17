Recipe: Honest Plate Curry & Buttermilk Chicken

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chefs Jon Albrecht and Nick Resini of Honest Plate, which provides healthy “heat and eat” meal plans, offer their curry & buttermilk roasted chicken breast recipe.

Lactose intolerant? They’ve even got a substitution for you!

The chicken is a bone-in roasted breast, marinated in curry and buttermilk with roasted winter root vegetables.

The recipe serves four.

Chicken Ingredients:

2 large bone-in chicken breasts

2 cups buttermilk (or, for vegetarians, creamy style oat milk)

1 tbsp curry powder

1/2 tbsp smoked paprika

1/2 tablespoon Kosher salt

Chicken Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees on bake.

Take both chicken breasts and cut in half on a diagonal and let sit on cutting board.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine buttermilk (or oat milk), curry, paprika and salt.

Add chicken breast to mixture and gently cover. Set aside and let sit for 15 minutes.

Clean cutting board and knife for roasted root vegetables.

Vegetable Ingredients:

4 carrots peeled

4 parsnips peeled

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

Vegetable & Final Directions:

Place olive oil in mixing bowl and add salt and smashed garlic. Then add root vegetables and gently toss.

Place vegetables on oven-safe tray. Then place chicken breast on different oven-safe tray and pour buttermilk mixture over the chicken.

Place chicken tray in oven on lower rack and roast for 15 to 20 minutes (oven cooking times may vary). Place tray of root vegetables in oven on top rack and roast for 10 to 15 minutes.

Check chicken breast by gently cutting into middle of breast. It may need an additional 8 to 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

This recipe comes to us courtesy of Honest Plate in Southampton, honestplate.com.