We know chef Paul DeAngelis of Lobster Roll aka LUNCH makes a mean lobster roll, but can the man also make a savory seafood chili? Check out his recipe and thank him later!

Ingredients:

4 tbsp of olive oil

3⁄4 cup of diced Vidalia onions

3 large minced garlic cloves

1⁄2 cup of diced celery

1⁄2 cup of red wine

2 cups of diced tomatoes

1⁄2 cup of seafood stock

1 cup of red kidney beans

1 cup of cannellini beans

1 tsp each of chili powder, cumin and oregano

1⁄2 lb lobster cut into large pieces (claw and knuckle works best)

3⁄4 lb of small shrimp (if using large shrimp, dice into smaller pieces)

1⁄2 lb of sea scallops, cut into quarts

Directions:

1. In a large pot, add oil over medium heat.

2. Add the onions, garlic and celery, then cook while stirring for 5 minutes.

3. Add the red wine and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes while stirring.

5. Add the seafood stock and cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add the red beans and cannellini beans and stir gently.

7. Add the spices and stir gently.

8. Add the lobster, shrimp and sea scallops and stir gently.

9. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

Enjoy!

~This recipe comes to us courtesy of Lobster Roll aka LUNCH, lobsterroll.com