Riverhead Cheer Team Fundraising Trip to Nationals

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The nonprofit Riverhead Cheer Booster Club launched an online fundraising campaign to support the Riverhead Varsity Cheer Team’s trip to Florida to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s national competition in February.

The team, which represents the Blue Waves, earned a spot at the nationals after it placed second in their division at the UCA regional competition. But the trip can cost up to $35,000 and isn’t funded by the school. The campaign raised more than $6,000 on GoFundMe.com as of this story, but is still short of its $20,000 goal.

“These strong and talented athletes have overcome significant hurdles over the last two years, from navigating a global pandemic to losing sports funding due to a failed school budget,” the campaign states. “All of these challenges could have caused even the toughest teams to crumble, but not this determined group.”

January 10 is the deadline for the team to pay for the trip.