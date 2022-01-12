Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: January 14–18, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy being out and about at these highlighted events and activities in the Hamptons this week, January 14–18, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Live Music at Cowfish Featuring Danny Dakota

Friday, January 14, 6 p.m.

Cowfish is a Hamptons favorite known for its beautiful atmosphere and scrumptious local cuisine. Throw in some tasty cocktails and live music by Danny Dakota, and you’ve got an evening you’ll want to savor for a long time.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. cowfishrestaurant.com

Folkie Fest: Song Sung Blue

Monday, January 16, 2 p.m.

If you can’t get enough of that dreamy singer-songwriter sound, come out and support local artists at the Moriches Community Center. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and proceeds will go to support the community center.

313 Frowein Road, Center Moriches. 631-766-1828, morichescommunitycenter.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Exploring Tuckahoe Woods

Saturday, January 15, 10 a.m.

March on over to the Tuckahoe Woods Preserve to enjoy this invigorating four-mile hike that includes impressive views of Cow Neck and Robins Island. Reservations are required and the event will be canceled if it rains.

37 Sebonac Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Seal Walks at Montauk Point Preserve

Sunday, January 16, 1 p.m.

Marine life lovers won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to view winter seals and birds along a scenic beach in Montauk. Be sure to dress for the weather as you’ll be walking around three miles over the course of two hours. You’ll need to register ahead of time!

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Philosophy with Susan Pashman

Friday, January 14, 11 a.m.

Uncover the effects of postmodernism, including its influence on art, architecture and education. Register ahead of time on the Hampton Library website.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Fitness for Older Adults

Tuesday, January 18, 11 a.m.

Fitness instructor Renae Puco will be gearing her class towards the needs of older adults. She has over 14 years of experience in fitness that include body sculpting, Pilates and Zumba. Sign up ahead of time and the Zoom ID and password will be emailed 15 minutes before the event starts.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Spark Joy with Shannon Huneycutt

Tuesday, January 18, 7 p.m.

Join certified KonMarie consultant Shannon Huneycutt as she talks about the principles you need to get and stay tidy. Be inspired and learn to create the home and surroundings of your dreams. Email the Hampton Bays Public Library for the Zoom link and password.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Point of Reference Exhibition at Ma’s House

On view through January 12

Jacoub Reyes is a multi-disciplinary artist known for how he transforms found wood to reflect the struggles of marginalized and oppressed communities. Point of Reference features woodblock prints and photographs of natural elements found throughout the Shinnecock reservation.

159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibition

On view through March 31

Don’t miss this local exhibition that debuted in the new year. Support the 90-year tradition celebrating those who volunteer at Guild Hall’s theater, galleries and special events. Many of the artists sell at major and local galleries and have their own websites.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Maren Hassinger at DIA Bridgehampton

On view through May

Don’t miss this installation by Maren Hassinger, who lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton in the 1990s. Fabric panels, bush sculptures and photography are all a part of the celebration of life and ecology.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

