Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: January 14–18, 2022

Enjoy being out and about at these highlighted events and activities in the Hamptons this week, January 14–18, 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Live Music at Cowfish Featuring Danny Dakota
Friday, January 14, 6 p.m.
Cowfish is a Hamptons favorite known for its beautiful atmosphere and scrumptious local cuisine. Throw in some tasty cocktails and live music by Danny Dakota, and you’ve got an evening you’ll want to savor for a long time.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. cowfishrestaurant.com
Folkie Fest: Song Sung Blue
Monday, January 16, 2 p.m.
If you can’t get enough of that dreamy singer-songwriter sound, come out and support local artists at the Moriches Community Center. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and proceeds will go to support the community center.
313 Frowein Road, Center Moriches. 631-766-1828, morichescommunitycenter.org
FUN ACTIVITIES
Exploring Tuckahoe Woods
Saturday, January 15, 10 a.m.
March on over to the Tuckahoe Woods Preserve to enjoy this invigorating four-mile hike that includes impressive views of Cow Neck and Robins Island. Reservations are required and the event will be canceled if it rains.
37 Sebonac Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
Seal Walks at Montauk Point Preserve
Sunday, January 16, 1 p.m.
Marine life lovers won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to view winter seals and birds along a scenic beach in Montauk. Be sure to dress for the weather as you’ll be walking around three miles over the course of two hours. You’ll need to register ahead of time!
2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Virtual Philosophy with Susan Pashman
Friday, January 14, 11 a.m.
Uncover the effects of postmodernism, including its influence on art, architecture and education. Register ahead of time on the Hampton Library website.
631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org
Fitness for Older Adults
Tuesday, January 18, 11 a.m.
Fitness instructor Renae Puco will be gearing her class towards the needs of older adults. She has over 14 years of experience in fitness that include body sculpting, Pilates and Zumba. Sign up ahead of time and the Zoom ID and password will be emailed 15 minutes before the event starts.
631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Spark Joy with Shannon Huneycutt
Tuesday, January 18, 7 p.m.
Join certified KonMarie consultant Shannon Huneycutt as she talks about the principles you need to get and stay tidy. Be inspired and learn to create the home and surroundings of your dreams. Email the Hampton Bays Public Library for the Zoom link and password.
631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Point of Reference Exhibition at Ma’s House
On view through January 12
Jacoub Reyes is a multi-disciplinary artist known for how he transforms found wood to reflect the struggles of marginalized and oppressed communities. Point of Reference features woodblock prints and photographs of natural elements found throughout the Shinnecock reservation.
159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio
Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibition
On view through March 31
Don’t miss this local exhibition that debuted in the new year. Support the 90-year tradition celebrating those who volunteer at Guild Hall’s theater, galleries and special events. Many of the artists sell at major and local galleries and have their own websites.
631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Maren Hassinger at DIA Bridgehampton
On view through May
Don’t miss this installation by Maren Hassinger, who lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton in the 1990s. Fabric panels, bush sculptures and photography are all a part of the celebration of life and ecology.
23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org
