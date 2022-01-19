What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: January 21–27, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy these fun highlighted events and activities from January 21–28, 2022!

LIVE SHOWS

Live Music at Cowfish Featuring Chelsea Takami

Friday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the soul-soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Chelsea Takami while savoring the delicacies of land and sea at Cowfish. The elegant eatery is known for its beautiful views and attentive staff.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Anything Goes at WHBPAC

Friday & Saturday, January 21 & 22, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the Teen Troupe of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center as they set sail on the Ocean Liner S.S. American. The musical has everything from love to blackmail to tap-dancing sailors. Tickets are $18 and wheelchair space is available.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Two Ponds and a Bay View Hike

Saturday, January 22, 10 a.m.

Meet at the Schoolhouse Plaque on Northwest Road in East Hampton for a hike that begins on Grace Estate and skirts past Scoy and Alewive Ponds. You’ll enter Cedar Point Park and enjoy a dazzling view of Gardiners Bay!

34 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-813-6988, lauri[email protected], ehtps.org

Passport to Parks

Sunday, January 23, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your invigorating opportunity to explore the trails less traveled at Montauk Point State Park. After the hike, you’ll receive a passport booklet that will allow you to earn a sticker for every park you visit.

2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-581-1072, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

Restaurant Week at Calissa

Sunday, January 23–Sunday, January 30

Celebrate Restaurant Week at one of Long Island’s most talked-about eateries. Enjoy a $35 prix fixe at the bar or a $42 dinner. Your flight of delights will include a choice of Greek dip, appetizer selection and an entree such as strip steak or organic salmon. Call ahead for reservations.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Valentine’s Day Fabric Garland Take & Make Kits

Wednesday, January 26, 7 p.m.

Arrange a pickup of the materials for your themed fabric garland with the Hampton Bays Public Library. You will also be provided with a complete tutorial via YouTube.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

How You Can Help with Marine Life

Thursday, January 27, 6:30 p.m.

Biologists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society will discuss climate change and its impact on whales, seals and sea turtles in New York. Find out how you can help! Register ahead of time for Zoom information.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Guided Tour of the Watermill Center

Saturday, January 21, 2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the first tours of the new year, featuring a walk around the manicured grounds, extensive library and carefully curated art collection at the Watermill Center. The tour will take place both indoors and out, so be sure to dress appropriately. Registration is required.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Encounters: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection

Through February 27

The Encounters exhibition is designed to bring together artists who have a special relationship with Long Island. Some are natives and others have maintained residences here for decades. The thought-provoking collection explores light, communities and character.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibit

Through March 31

Visit Guild Hall from the comfort of your home and enjoy this 90-year tradition of supporting the art center’s volunteers. Many of the artists sell at major local galleries and have their own websites. Artwork will be available for purchase.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

