Food Seen: Riverhead Dining, LI Restaurant Week Deals & More

Enjoy some excellent dining options in Riverhead, try Waterfront Wellness at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, try some pre fixe delights for Long Island Restaurant Week and more news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

If you happen to find yourself in Riverhead soon on an empty stomach, there are a myriad of solid dining options to choose from. The charming Farm Country Kitchen is perched along the Peconic River, which can be viewed inside their cottage dining room or in their bucolic backyard seating area. If you would rather bring food home, order their dinner-for-four takeout special, which includes a choice of three entrées and one side salad.

Mosey on over to the East End staple, Jerry & the Mermaid for fresh, locally raised seafood and bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Their homemade soups will singlehandedly get you through the winter season.

Things are smoking over at Maple Tree BBQ. For some finger-licking barbecue, order the rack of ribs or smoked chicken. Their sides (cornbread and brownie bites) deserve mentioning as well.

Pescatarians will be thrilled to hear that Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead is serving delicious seafood and specialty drinks seven days a week. Takeout is also available every day.

The cuisine of Eastern Europe is special, and for whatever reason, tastes better in the winter. Bite into some pierogis at The Birchwood of Polish Town, open all week for dine-in and takeout.

The Preston House & Hotel know how to treat their customers and are offering a guest appreciation special for two on Sundays for $29 per person, or three courses for $35 per person, open Thursday through Sunday for dinner.

Check out Riverhead’s first Brasserie, Dark Horse Restaurant, open seven days a week, serving farm-to-table fresh meals and catering to those with dietary restrictions with their renowned gluten-free menu!

And who can forget Bistro 72, an elegant Riverhead favorite located at the Hotel Indigo!

Moving over to Sag Harbor, Baron’s Cove is offering a Waterfront Wellness package in February, designed for those seeking a wellness destination, getaway or stay-cation focused on clean eating and relaxation. Guests can rest and reset in the comfort of Baron’s Cove with Chef Nick Vogel’s custom healthy dining options, featuring clean cooking, local ingredients and delicious alternatives to his classic fare. Included in the one-night-minimum stay are welcome mocktails in the Baron’s Cove Lounge, dinner, and a healthy breakfast before you depart. The experience can be booked by calling 844-227-6672 with prices beginning at $329 for two.

East Hampton’s Serafina has an affordable $30 three-course prix fixe featuring a soup of the day, a selection of appetizers and salads, and pasta entrees such as spaghetti carbonara, rigatoni alla bolognese, ravioli or penne. Dessert is cheesecake or tiramisu. There are also two wines available for $30 a bottle: Montepuliciano and Seravino.

The winter version of Long Island Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, January 23 until Sunday, January 30. Thus far, the following East End restaurants have signed on and more are expected: Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow; Union Sushi & Steak, Manna at Lobster Inn and Southampton Publick House in Southampton; Calissa in Water Mill; Farm Country Kitchen and Bistro 72 in Riverhead; and On the Docks in Aquebogue. Everyone loves a deal, and this award-winning promo offers a range of options from a two-course $20 prix fixe for lunch to a $25–$42 three-course prix fixe dinner.

Did You Know: East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s was the first non-Manhattan restaurant to be reviewed by Ruth Reichl in The New York Times back in 1993.

Food Quote: “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” ~Paul Prudhomme, celebrity chef

