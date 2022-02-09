Something to Wine About: 2020 Sparkling Jolie Cabernet Franc

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, “Galentine’s Day” or just another day in February desperately in need of some brightening, Croteaux Vineyards’ 2020 Sparkling Jolie Cabernet Franc is the perfect wine for the task.

This is not your classic, pale pink spring rosé. Using what really has come to be known as one of Long Island’s premier, signature grapes, cabernet Franc, Croteaux winemaker Alie Shaper crafted a boldly colored, deep pink, celebratory sparkler that has a lovely universal appeal. The nose is resplendent with notes of strawberry. The palate is rich with notes of fresh raspberry and strawberry. The wine is delightfully dry, the bubbles are lively, and the finish is persistent.

The 2020 Sparkling Jolie Cabernet Franc illustrates just how versatile the cabernet Franc grape can be. According to Shaper, “The Cabernet Franc was crushed and soaked on its skins for 12 hours before pressing, to extract color for our darkest rosé. The cool fermentation lasted 18 days, after which the wine was settled and racked, subsequently blended with a quantity of Merlot rosé to broaden the flavor profile and deepen the color further. After fining and stabilization, the wine was carbonated and bottled.”

Though the wine is not produced in the traditional méthode champenoise, where the second fermentation occurs in the bottle to produce bubbles, it also doesn’t come with the traditional méthode champenoise price tag. Retailing at only $35, with a bottle that’s truly a work of art, this is the perfect wine to bring as a hostess gift or to simply serve with friends and loved ones. Being a rosé, it has the advantage of pairing easily with everything from salads, and appetizers, and party foods, to simple and fun main courses. And if you want to keep a sparkling wine on hand, this is the one to stock.

Croteaux Vineyards is located at 1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. For more information, call 631-765-6099 or visit croteaux.com.