East Hampton Native Sandy Welsh of Edwardsville Dies at 67

Sandy Welsh of Edwardsville, Illinois died on January 22, 2022, from cancer, with her family by her side. She was 67.

She was born at Southampton Hospital on August 29, 1954 and was raised in East Hampton by her parents Robert B. and Delores I. Anderson. She attended John M. Marshall Elementary School and graduated from East Hampton High School with the class of 1972 with an LPN degree. She married Wilbert “Buddy” Welsh in 1973 and moved to Illinois. She furthered her education at Lewis and Clark College where she became an R.N. She worked at Anderson Hospital, for Dr. Malench, and retired from Olin Medical.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Buddy Welsh, her daughters Kara, and husband John Steelman, and Stacy, and husband Steve Fox of Illinois; her five grandchildren, Molly, Adam and Brayden Steelman, and Trevor and Alex Fox; and great-grandchildren Kinley and Benson; her three sisters, Patricia Doyle of Sun City, Arizona, Susan Grimes and husband Keith of Montauk, April Laine and husband Andrew of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and her brother Robert B. Anderson Jr. of East Hampton. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and cousins, and one aunt, Jean Snow of Natick, Massachusetts.

She is predeceased by her parents and her sister-in-law Karin Anderson. Sandy was a descendant of the Fithian family and she loved coming home to East Hampton for her visits.

While home, she enjoyed spending time with her siblings and their families. She loved going to Main Beach and shopping in East Hampton, Montauk and Sag Harbor. In memory of Sandy, well-wishers can go to Main Beach to see the waves and smell the ocean breeze.

There will be a celebration of life in Illinois in March, and one in East Hampton during her birthday week in August. Sandy will be sorely missed by many. She was loving, kind and sure could take some ribbing from her siblings. She loved them all and they loved her back more.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.