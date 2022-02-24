Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: February 25–28, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days of fun and culture in the Hamptons this week, including live shows, art exhibitions, virtual events and more, February 25–28, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Greg Lewis & Organ Monk Quartet at the Parrish Art Museum

Friday, February 25, 6–8 p.m.

Join this special celebration of the Hamptons Jazz Fest at the Parrish Art Museum featuring jazz organist Greg Lewis and saxophonist Jerry Weldon. There is a café and bar open from 6–7 p.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

TJ Fox at Cowfish

Friday, February 25, 6–9 p.m.

TJ Fox plays music that is tender and inspirational. Cowfish offers panoramic water views and service that can’t be matched. Together, they make for a cozy Hamptons evening you won’t forget!

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Pianist Anne Tedesco

Sunday, February 27, 3–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this free opportunity to hear pianist Anne Tedesco perform some of your favorite classics, including Debussy, Beethoven and Chopin. Tedesco recently received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in music and career longevity. Advanced registration and masks are required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Tommy Sullivan: Souled Out

Sunday, February 27, 6–7 p.m.

Join Tommy Sullivan as he celebrates the greatest R&B artists of all time, including Smokey Robinson, Curtis Mayfield and Al Green. The event is free but advanced registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Montauk Point Seal Hikes

Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Enjoy this scenic beach walk led by a state park naturalist who will show you lots of winter birds and marine geology. You’ll explore an area where four species of seals can be observed. Be sure to register ahead of time and bring your binoculars!

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Sunday, February 27, 9-12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an invigorating tour of the East End, beginning at the Montauk LIRR Train Station. You’ll check in and get fitted for your bike before beginning your cycle over to the Fort Hill Overlook, where you’ll take in unbelievable views of Montauk, Gardiner’s Island and the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll pass Camp Hero State Park and even view the Montauk Lighthouse before heading home.

Edgemere Street, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/montauk-point-electric-bike-tour-tickets-243776721737

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through February 25

If you can crush it with a camera, you won’t want to miss the last day to enter for the chance to be a Dan’s Papers cover artist! The current theme is “Season of Love” — East End photographs of who or what you love, no matter the weather. To enter, send up to five high-res photos to [email protected]. The winner will be announced in the next issue and runners-up will appear in subsequent issues. Visit the website for more info.

631-537-0500, DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest

Artists Alliance of East Hampton Presents Dream Horizons

On view through February 28

Don’t miss the last weekend to enjoy this members’ virtual art show from the comfort and safety of your home. The format allows you to contact the artists directly through email if you are interested in their pieces.

631-324-2225, artistsalliance-easthampton-virtual.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

In Beauty It Has Blossomed

On view through March 1

View this special solo exhibition of Shinnecock artist Denise Silva-Dennis at Ma’s House. Silva-Dennis works primarily in acrylic and has won the Parrish Art Museum’s Judge’s Award in the painting category. She is also an accomplished beadwork craftswoman, with creations that include jewelry, fans and walking sticks. The exhibition is on view by appointment only.

159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio

OUTCROPPING: Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 9

Enjoy this multimedia exhibition presented by the Southampton Arts Center that explores Shinnecock artists together with Indigenous creatives from a wide array of sovereign nations. The works explore native issues with both triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org