Something to Wine About: Long Island Sauvignon Blanc

When thinking of sauvignon blanc, the country that comes to mind for most wine lovers is New Zealand. And it’s easy to understand why. Wines from New Zealand dominate the wine store section of sauvignon blanc. But sauvignon blanc is grown in many regions around the world, such as South Africa and France, and all put their own special stamp on this predominantly citrusy, sometimes grassy, fruit-forward grape.

Another surprising region with some stunning examples of sauvignon blanc is our own Long Island. And while red is the wine most sought after in the cold winter months, sauvignon is one of the easiest wines to pair with seafood, and it’s also a terrific accompaniment to Asian food, many vegetables, and salads regardless of the time of year.

Below are three very different versions of the delightful varietal.

Macari Vineyards’ 2020 Katherine’s Field Sauvignon Blanc greets you with a lovely lemony nose. On the palate this 100% sauvignon blanc has slightly grassy notes blending with lime and herbaceous notes. It is completely stainless steel fermented and retails for $24.

The 2020 Bridge Lane Sauvignon Blanc is 94% sauvignon blanc and 6% pinot gris. This wine has the classic citrus notes of sauvignion blanc, but less grapefruit, more tangerine, and clementines. These happy flavors dance on your tongue with much less grapefruit astringency than most New Zealand sauvignon blancs.

And for something quite different a soft, round, sauvignon blanc from Saltbird Cellars. The 2019 Saltbird Cellars Migratus Sauvignon Blanc is a richer version of sauvignon blanc. This 100% sauvignon blanc is fermented in neutral oak barrels and extensive sur lie treatment — a process in which leftover yeast particles that settle on the tank or barrel bottom are gently stirred into the wine. Both sur lie treatment and oak give this lovely wine a smoothness not often associated with sauvignon blanc. The 2019 Saltbird Cellars Migratus Sauvignon Blanc retails for $27.

Peconic Bay Winery also had released a delicious sauvignon blanc vintage 2020, but it is sold out. Looking forward to tasting their next one!