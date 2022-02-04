What to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 4–10, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy a wide range of fun and exciting North Fork events and activities this week, February 4–10, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Friday, February 4, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Fly on over to the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this afternoon showing of a 2019 movie about a 13-year-old boy from Malawi who, against all odds, invented an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Swing on the Sound

Friday-Sunday, February 4–6

It don’t mean a thing if you can’t swing on over to the Sound View Greenport, where a Friday night to Sunday morning swing event will give you a chance to enjoy plentiful music and dance instruction. Beginner, intermediate and advanced tracks of instruction will be available. You can also enjoy informal live music, social time and casual dancing.

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

Danny Mele at Peconic County Brewing Company

Saturday, February 5, 3 p.m.

The Peconic County Brewing Company is known for its toasted flatbreads, burgers and brews. Throw in some live music and you’ve got yourself a very cozy winter afternoon.

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com

Julia King Duo at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, February 6, 2–6 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of folk, rock, rhythm and blues with Julia King. Meanwhile, sip on the seasonal ales and IPAs you’ll only find at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Author Talk: David Mills

Sunday, February 6, 3 p.m.

Head on over to the Community Room of the Floyd Memorial Library as it hosts acclaimed poet David Mills. His highly praised first book of poems explores slavery in New York City, where the largest slave cemetery in the United States is

located.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyards

Friday, February 4, 6–8 p.m.

Do you know a lot about nothing at all? Bring your crew of up to six people over to Sannino Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy glass specials and a fun atmosphere. Sign up ahead of time online.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Shelter Island Electric Bike Tour

Friday, February 4, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss this invigorating opportunity to ride a Bosch-powered pedal-assist e-bike on a lap of Shelter Island. You will meet at the Greenport MTA parking lot, get fitted for your e-bike and enjoy a ferry ride across Greenport Harbor to Shelter Island. You’ll whiz by houses and waterfront mansions on your new vehicle before hopping back on the ferry to Greenport.

426 4th Street, Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-electric-bike-tour-tickets-243750734007

Custer Honey Bee Club

Friday, February 4, 6 p.m.

Whether you’re an experienced beekeeper or a beginner buzzer, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn about how to keep bees, sustainable practices and hive management. Custer’s Honey Bee Club has a community bee yard and lovely arboretum. The class is free but you are requested to register in advance.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

East End Food Market

Saturday, February 5, 9 a.m.

Stroll through the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

Winter Botany at Hallock State Preserve

Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m.

Learn about the differences among trees, shrubs and other plants using buds, seeds and bark. You will also identify some birds. Come dressed to walk about two miles in the brisk winter air! The event is free but advanced registration is required through phone or email.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 516-922-1028, [email protected], northshorelandalliance.org

Valentine’s Earrings

Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m.

Stop by the Riverhead Library for all of the supplies you need to craft a pair of love-ly earrings. You’ll learn tips and tricks for assembling them on wire dangles. Masks are required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Chocolate Pairing 2022

Saturday, February 5 through Sunday, March 27

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, enjoy this special pairing of three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company paired with three elegant Pindar Vineyards wines for $30. Reservations are required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

All Ages Skate Session

Sunday, February 6, 1–4 p.m.

Spin on over to the Greenport American Legion, where your $10 admission price includes a skate rental, or you can bring your own wheels. You can pay with a card ahead of time or in person at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

DIY Workshop With Dissett Chocolate at Corey Creek

Thursday, February 10, 6-10 p.m.

Don’t miss your sweet chance to enjoy this unique chocolate-making workshop, where your ticket includes unlimited tap wines as well as materials. You will be creating a “Heart Breaker” that’s both made and filled with scrumptious chocolate. You can then paint and style your creation. Purchase tickets ahead of time online.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Geek Talk: Paddling Around Paumanok

Thursday, February 10, 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy this personal narrative about a journey of the day paddling trips over three years around the whole of Long Island. Learn about natural history as well as changes in bays and the shoreline. Geek Talk lectures are free and you can imbibe great beer and hearty pub fare while you listen.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Fringed Felt Heart

Tuesday, February 8, 10 a.m.

If your heart beats for Valentine’s Day, you won’t want to miss this take-and-make craft from the Shelter Island Library. Register to get your kit.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

More Than A Pretty Face

Wednesday, February 9, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this virtual opportunity to discuss Picasso’s portraits as well as his influence on Jackson Pollock. You will then create a unique cubist face that expresses emotions using a cut-paper collage.

631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Long Island’s First: History In The Making

Wednesday, February 9, 7 -8 pm.

Join the Southold Library as it presents the first events and groundbreaking accomplishments that took place on Long Island. The stories will intrigue and inspire you.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through February 13

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to head over to the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays to Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

America In Print

Now on view

View this history of how the lithograph, invented in 1796, made color prints available for everyone to enjoy. Suddenly, average folks could enjoy the works of artists like Currier and Ives in their own homes. This exhibit captures cityscapes, landscapes and scenes from literature throughout the nineteenth century.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.