What to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 18–22, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head out and about on the North Fork to enjoy all sorts of fun and educational events and activities this week, February 18–22, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Jeff LeBlanc at Wölffer Estate

Friday, February 18, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy the upbeat, soothing sounds of singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc at Wölffer Estate, where Candlelight Fridays feature wine by the glass and bottle, charcuterie and a cozy atmosphere. Wölffer Estate is known for its friendly staff and beautiful views.

133 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, February 18, 1–3 p.m.

Eager artists will explore the techniques of line, mass, gesture and proportion using a live model. You’ll need a dry medium such as soft vine, charcoal or Conte and a large sketch pad. Individuals will be provided with personalized instruction and details. The class is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ARF Food Pantry

Saturday, February 19, 12–3 p.m.

Animal lovers won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to donate or pick up unopened bags of both wet and dry pet food at Petco. There is a great need for cat food!

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0440, arfhamptons.org

Brooks-Park: The Intersection of Art and Nature

Sunday, February 20, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Society while you explore the property of late abstract expressionists James Brooks and Charlotte Park. Hike the trails and discuss the vision for the restored property, which includes a cottage and two art studios.

East Side Court off Neck Path, Springs. 516-456-1337, [email protected], southamptonhistory.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Coping With Stress for Older Adults

Monday, February 21, 2–3 p.m.

Join this special event for tips and exercises on dealing with all of the stresses our recent times have brought. Register ahead of time and a Zoom link will be sent to you 15 minutes before the class starts.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, February 22, 9–10 a.m.

Zumba is a fitness program inspired by Latin dancing that can boost your heart health and help you de-stress. Seniors can join this special class offered by the Westhampton Free Library from the comfort of your homes via Zoom. The cost is $18.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through February 25

If you’re a Hamptonite with an eye for what makes the island beautiful, send your high-res photos to [email protected] This month’s theme is “Season of Love,” and you can snap pics of whoever or whatever you love the most, no matter the weather. The winner will be announced in the next issue and will get a chance to be a Dan’s Papers cover artist, as well as a gift certificate to a delicious Hamptons restaurant. Runners-up will appear in subsequent issues.

153 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-537-0500, danspapers.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of the Watermill Center

Friday, February 18, 2:30–4 p.m.

Book your spot ahead of time to view the expansive art collection at the Watermill Center, along with an extensive study library and beautiful grounds and gardens. Be sure to wear proper footwear as the tour takes place both inside and out.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Virginia Jaramillo: The Harmony Between Line and Space

On view through February 27

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to view this fascinating collection of the work of minimalist Virginia Jaramillo, an American artist whose work has spanned six decades. This exhibition debuts work created in her Hampton Bays studio over the past two years. It explores expansive fields of color that are crisscrossed by uniform, razor-thin lines.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Dream Horizons: An AAEH Members Virtual Art Exhibition

On view through February 28

This virtual exhibition from the Artists Alliance of East Hampton celebrates an array of media that includes tempera, watercolor and acrylic. The website allows viewers and collectors to contact artists directly via email.

631-324-2225, artistsalliance-easthampton-virtual.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.