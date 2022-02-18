What to Do in Palm Beach: February & March, 2022

Palm Beach and South Florida are home to all kinds of culture and fun this winter! Explore our top events and activities in February and March 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Jeff Ross at The Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater
Friday to Sunday, February 18–20
Join Jeff Ross, co-star of the Netflix special Bumping Mics, as he gets you chuckling at the Improv Comedy Club. Ross is famous for his Comedy Central roasts of celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Justin Bieber. Chow down on some fabulous burgers or pasta while you’re entertained. There is a two-drink minimum.
550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com
Miami City Ballet Presents Swan Lake
Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20
Don’t miss this stunning presentation of the original version of the world’s most famous ballet, touched by the special genius of Alexai Ratmansky, one of the most acclaimed choreographers of our time. Take in the story of Princess Odette, Prince Siegfried and the evil baron as you never have before. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time.
701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 651-833-8300, kravis.org
Lady Windermere’s Fan
Sunday to Sunday, February 20–27
Join the Florida Atlantic University Department of Theatre for a presentation of this Oscar Wilde play about a woman who suspects her husband is having an affair. Reserve your tickets ahead of time online.
777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-995-0709, artsinboca.org
Sinatra! The Musical
Wednesday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Sinatra fans can come fly with the Lake Worth Playhouse, where a multimedia event incorporates stunning graphics and the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes. Tony Sands takes you on a journey from the silver screen to Sinatra’s Main Event comeback in this touching homage. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased ahead of time.
713 Lake Avenue, Fort Worth. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org
The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello and His Big Band
Sunday, March 13, 7–9 p.m.
Music lovers can buzz on over to the Boca Blackbox, where Charles Calello, a former member of the Four Seasons, will entertain you along with a 17-piece band and two singers. Calello will be performing many of the songs he helped create, including “Working My Way Back to You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Dawn (Go Away)” and “Let’s Hang On!” You’ll also enjoy original arrangements of pop hits by other artists.
8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com
FUN ACTIVITIES
Palm Beach International Polo Season
January 2–April 24
Polo fans will have no shortage of fun at the International Polo Club in Wellington, where you can enjoy top-level competitions and daily events. Famous Sunday brunches can allow you to view some fabulous matches while munching and sipping on the verandah. Lessons are available for beginners as well as more experienced players.
3667 120th Avenue South, Wellington. 561-204-5687, ipc.coth.com
The Honda Classic
Monday to Sunday, February 21–27
Watch world-class PGA stars as they compete at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens. The course is famous for “The Bear Trap,” a challenging three-hole stretch designed by Jack Nicklaus in 2014. While you’re in the neighborhood, enjoy plenty of acclaimed shops and restaurants. Complimentary tickets are available for veterans.
400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-799-2747, thehondaclassic.com
Spring Training
February 26 through March 27
Sports fans can bolt on over to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to watch teams like the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins play, sign autographs and talk to fans. Big-league amenities include craft beers on tap, suites, lawn seats and ample parking. Be sure to get your tickets early.
5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach. 561-500-4487, ballparkpalmbeaches.com
Lake Worth Beach Street Face Painting Festival
Sunday & Monday, February 27 & 28
You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind celebration in which ordinary asphalt is transformed into a work of art. Enjoy the works of over 600 artists, a food court and live music on the main stage. Bistros, shops and children’s creative areas are also part of the fun. Admission is free.
414 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-586-1600, lakeworthbeachfl.gov
Festival of the Arts Boca
March 4–17
Music and art lovers won’t want to miss this multi-day event featuring world-renown classical instrumentalists, authors and dancers. Enjoy daily concerts by Grammy Award winners as well as world-class dining and entertainment. While you’re there, check out the exhibits at the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the gorgeous parks and beaches in the neighborhood.
590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-571-5270, festivalboca.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
The Palm Beach Show
Thursday to Tuesday, February 17–22
View this unique collection of jewelry, art and antiques that highlight contemporary works of art at the Palm Beach Convention Center. The annual event is frequented by investors, curators and high-end designers from around the world. While you’re there, take a walking tour to learn about the many architectural treasures around Palm Beach and browse the art collections of local museums.
650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-366-3000, palmbeachshow.com
Art Fest By the Beach
Saturday & Sunday, March 12 & 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Saunter over to this free oceanfront festival featuring the impressive works of over 300 artists, including jewelry, woodwork and wearable art. You’ll also enjoy a green market featuring live plants, edibles and music.
14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach. 561-746-6615, artfestival.com
Ray Gross Pop Art Porcelains
On view through March 23
Don’t miss this unique celebration of Pop Art by Ray Gross, a ceramicist known for his hand-built porcelain sculptures. His work depicts 3D objects from everyday American life, including paint cans and brushes.
372 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101, lighthousearts.org
Mary Page Evans: Scenes From Florida
On view through March 27
The paintings of Mary Page Evans have been featured in galleries and exhibitions throughout the world, including the Kennedy Center and the White House Collection. Her work uses broad expressionist strokes and represents the harmonious beauty of the Sunshine State.
253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org
From Hassam to Wyeth: Gifts From Doris and Shouky Shaheen
On view through May 1
Art lovers will relish the ethereal collection at the Norton Museum of Art celebrating Doris and Shouky Shaheen’s recent gift of 12 American oils to the institution. Works range in style from impressionism to realism and artists include Childe Hassam and Andrew Wyeth.
1450 Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org
KIDS EVENTS
Artigras
Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20
If your little brood is creatively inclined, you won’t want to miss this nationally recognized fine arts festival that has something for everyone. Enjoy gallery-quality art from over 300 artists as well as a Youth Art Competition, an Artikids Kids Zone and live entertainment. This year’s festival also features a Culinary Arts Studio complete with demonstrations and tastings. Parking is free and you can purchase tickets ahead of time online.
5101 117th Court North, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-748-3946, artigras.org
Jupiter Seafood Festival
Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20
If you’ve got a family and can’t get enough seafood, bring everyone over to Carlin Park, where there’s plenty of maritime eats, live music and free food for kids under 12. A VIP pass will get parents access to an open bar and private viewing area.
400 Florida A1A, Jupiter. 561-628-7911, jupiterseafoodfestival.net
Family Fun Playful Turtle
Sunday, February 20, 12:30-2 p.m.
Bring your little artist ages 6 and over to Painting With a Twist in Boynton Beach to create a colorful turtle on canvas. Little ones ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and only one non-painting grown-up is allowed in the class due to space restrictions.
2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com
Stroller Strides
Friday, March 11, 9-10 a.m.
Moms can grab their kiddos, towels and water bottles and pump on over to Downtown Palm Beach Gardens for an invigorating workout and great socializing.
11701 Lake Victoria Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-727-2640, thepbmoms.com
PreSchool Storytime
Thursday, March 17, 10:30 a.m.
Kiddos ages 4 and under will enjoy this free, themed storytime at the beautiful Four Arts Children’s Library that will introduce them to a love of reading. The class includes crafts, songs and projects.
100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-2776, fourarts.org
