What to Do in Palm Beach: February & March, 2022

Palm Beach and South Florida are home to all kinds of culture and fun this winter! Explore our top events and activities in February and March 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Jeff Ross at The Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater

Friday to Sunday, February 18–20

Join Jeff Ross, co-star of the Netflix special Bumping Mics, as he gets you chuckling at the Improv Comedy Club. Ross is famous for his Comedy Central roasts of celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Justin Bieber. Chow down on some fabulous burgers or pasta while you’re entertained. There is a two-drink minimum.

550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com

Miami City Ballet Presents Swan Lake

Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20

Don’t miss this stunning presentation of the original version of the world’s most famous ballet, touched by the special genius of Alexai Ratmansky, one of the most acclaimed choreographers of our time. Take in the story of Princess Odette, Prince Siegfried and the evil baron as you never have before. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 651-833-8300, kravis.org

Lady Windermere’s Fan

Sunday to Sunday, February 20–27

Join the Florida Atlantic University Department of Theatre for a presentation of this Oscar Wilde play about a woman who suspects her husband is having an affair. Reserve your tickets ahead of time online.

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-995-0709, artsinboca.org

Sinatra! The Musical

Wednesday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Sinatra fans can come fly with the Lake Worth Playhouse, where a multimedia event incorporates stunning graphics and the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes. Tony Sands takes you on a journey from the silver screen to Sinatra’s Main Event comeback in this touching homage. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased ahead of time.

713 Lake Avenue, Fort Worth. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org

The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello and His Big Band

Sunday, March 13, 7–9 p.m.

Music lovers can buzz on over to the Boca Blackbox, where Charles Calello, a former member of the Four Seasons, will entertain you along with a 17-piece band and two singers. Calello will be performing many of the songs he helped create, including “Working My Way Back to You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Dawn (Go Away)” and “Let’s Hang On!” You’ll also enjoy original arrangements of pop hits by other artists.

8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Palm Beach International Polo Season

January 2–April 24

Polo fans will have no shortage of fun at the International Polo Club in Wellington, where you can enjoy top-level competitions and daily events. Famous Sunday brunches can allow you to view some fabulous matches while munching and sipping on the verandah. Lessons are available for beginners as well as more experienced players.

3667 120th Avenue South, Wellington. 561-204-5687, ipc.coth.com

The Honda Classic

Monday to Sunday, February 21–27

Watch world-class PGA stars as they compete at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens. The course is famous for “The Bear Trap,” a challenging three-hole stretch designed by Jack Nicklaus in 2014. While you’re in the neighborhood, enjoy plenty of acclaimed shops and restaurants. Complimentary tickets are available for veterans.

400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-799-2747, thehondaclassic.com

Spring Training

February 26 through March 27

Sports fans can bolt on over to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to watch teams like the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins play, sign autographs and talk to fans. Big-league amenities include craft beers on tap, suites, lawn seats and ample parking. Be sure to get your tickets early.

5444 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach. 561-500-4487, ballparkpalmbeaches.com

Lake Worth Beach Street Face Painting Festival

Sunday & Monday, February 27 & 28

You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind celebration in which ordinary asphalt is transformed into a work of art. Enjoy the works of over 600 artists, a food court and live music on the main stage. Bistros, shops and children’s creative areas are also part of the fun. Admission is free.

414 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-586-1600, lakeworthbeachfl.gov

Festival of the Arts Boca

March 4–17

Music and art lovers won’t want to miss this multi-day event featuring world-renown classical instrumentalists, authors and dancers. Enjoy daily concerts by Grammy Award winners as well as world-class dining and entertainment. While you’re there, check out the exhibits at the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the gorgeous parks and beaches in the neighborhood.

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-571-5270, festivalboca.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

The Palm Beach Show

Thursday to Tuesday, February 17–22

View this unique collection of jewelry, art and antiques that highlight contemporary works of art at the Palm Beach Convention Center. The annual event is frequented by investors, curators and high-end designers from around the world. While you’re there, take a walking tour to learn about the many architectural treasures around Palm Beach and browse the art collections of local museums.

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-366-3000, palmbeachshow.com

Art Fest By the Beach

Saturday & Sunday, March 12 & 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saunter over to this free oceanfront festival featuring the impressive works of over 300 artists, including jewelry, woodwork and wearable art. You’ll also enjoy a green market featuring live plants, edibles and music.

14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach. 561-746-6615, artfestival.com

Ray Gross Pop Art Porcelains

On view through March 23

Don’t miss this unique celebration of Pop Art by Ray Gross, a ceramicist known for his hand-built porcelain sculptures. His work depicts 3D objects from everyday American life, including paint cans and brushes.

372 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101, lighthousearts.org

Mary Page Evans: Scenes From Florida

On view through March 27

The paintings of Mary Page Evans have been featured in galleries and exhibitions throughout the world, including the Kennedy Center and the White House Collection. Her work uses broad expressionist strokes and represents the harmonious beauty of the Sunshine State.

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org

From Hassam to Wyeth: Gifts From Doris and Shouky Shaheen

On view through May 1

Art lovers will relish the ethereal collection at the Norton Museum of Art celebrating Doris and Shouky Shaheen’s recent gift of 12 American oils to the institution. Works range in style from impressionism to realism and artists include Childe Hassam and Andrew Wyeth.

1450 Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

KIDS EVENTS

Artigras

Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20

If your little brood is creatively inclined, you won’t want to miss this nationally recognized fine arts festival that has something for everyone. Enjoy gallery-quality art from over 300 artists as well as a Youth Art Competition, an Artikids Kids Zone and live entertainment. This year’s festival also features a Culinary Arts Studio complete with demonstrations and tastings. Parking is free and you can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

5101 117th Court North, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-748-3946, artigras.org

Jupiter Seafood Festival

Saturday & Sunday, February 19 & 20

If you’ve got a family and can’t get enough seafood, bring everyone over to Carlin Park, where there’s plenty of maritime eats, live music and free food for kids under 12. A VIP pass will get parents access to an open bar and private viewing area.

400 Florida A1A, Jupiter. 561-628-7911, jupiterseafoodfestival.net

Family Fun Playful Turtle

Sunday, February 20, 12:30-2 p.m.

Bring your little artist ages 6 and over to Painting With a Twist in Boynton Beach to create a colorful turtle on canvas. Little ones ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and only one non-painting grown-up is allowed in the class due to space restrictions.

2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

Stroller Strides

Friday, March 11, 9-10 a.m.

Moms can grab their kiddos, towels and water bottles and pump on over to Downtown Palm Beach Gardens for an invigorating workout and great socializing.

11701 Lake Victoria Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-727-2640, thepbmoms.com

PreSchool Storytime

Thursday, March 17, 10:30 a.m.

Kiddos ages 4 and under will enjoy this free, themed storytime at the beautiful Four Arts Children’s Library that will introduce them to a love of reading. The class includes crafts, songs and projects.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-2776, fourarts.org

