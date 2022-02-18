Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stranger Things Season 4 has an official release date!

The creators of Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit show, Matt and Ross Duffer, sent out a letter to press on Friday, explaining that, at long last, the series would return for a two-part fourth season, with Volume 1 premiering on May 27 and Volume 2 hitting screens five weeks later on July 1. They also noted that their story would conclude after Season 5.

And it promises to be an entertaining, wild ride getting there.

With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” the letter says, pointing out that this season would be “bigger than ever,” but also, sadly, “the beginning of the end.”

The Duffer Brothers go on to say that they initially predicted it would take four to five seasons of Stranger Things to complete their story arc, but “It proved too large to tell in four.” Still, fans have much to look forward to, they continue, suggesting this particular story arc is just one part of their Stranger Things universe.

“There are still many exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries; new adventures; new unexpected heroes. But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.” Scroll down to see the complete letter.

The official Netflix description of Stranger Things Season 4 offers some hints about what fans can expect:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, Stranger Things, which was initially given the working title Montauk, has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations and is one of the most watched titles on Netflix.