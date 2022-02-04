Taste The Greats Foodie Event Coming April 21 to The Piermont

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Taste The Greats, a celebration of Long Island’s top chefs, is coming to the South Shore. The event, to be held at The Piermont in Babylon on April 21, will bring top dishes from the best South Shore restaurants on Long Island.

Taste The Greats offers guests a chance to try the dish for which each restaurant is known while enjoying wine, cocktails and craft beer. It will be an unforgettable evening of great food, great drink, and music amongst fellow foodies at a premier waterfront venue.

Participating chefs include Chef Stephan Bogardus of The Halyard, Chef Marc Anthony Bynum of Hush Ramen, Chef Craig Attwood of 5 Ocean Bar & Grill, Executive Chef Joseph Vigliotti of The Piermont, Kelly Briguccia and Jimmy Lyons of North Fork Doughnut Co., Linda Johnson of Chocology Unlimited, plus top dishes from Bar Marseille, Fogo De Chao, Mission Taco, Rhum, Pearl, Bird & Bao, and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails. More chefs and restaurants to be announced!

Tickets are on sale now and will sell out fast. Admission is $125 which includes unlimited tastings and drinks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $185 and include a VIP room with exclusive wine and tastes and a DJ-fueled afterparty from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Piermont is situated on the edge of the Great South Bay at 494 Fire Island Ave., with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water in Babylon. For more information and tickets, visit TastetheGreats.com

Taste The Greats is organized by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.