Man Charged With Giving Riverhead Teen Pot Candy

A 20-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for allegedly giving last month a 14-year-old Riverhead Middle School student candy that was infused with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, Riverhead Town Police said.

Marvin A. Dominguez Torres was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, released on a desk appearance ticket, and will face his initial court appearance at a later date, police said. The student shared the candy — dubbed “Medical Nerds,” a play on the neon-colored, pebble-shaped mini-candies created by the Willy Wonka Candy Company — with two other students on February 16 before it was destroyed.

“Commercially made THC candy is sometimes packaged similar to conventional candy products,” police said in a statement. “This is just another example on how important it is to keep prescription drugs, alcohol, nicotine and marijuana away from anyone under the age of 21.”

The children did not require medical attention. Investigators said that the incident was not connected to recent suspected overdoses at Riverhead High School, one of which was reported to involve a THC-laced chocolate bar. Police also urged adults who may have recently legalized recreational marijuana edibles in their home to keep them locked up away from minors.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-727-4500 ext.312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.