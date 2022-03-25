Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Julie Ratner, Cofounder Ellen Hermanson Foundation & Ellen’s Run

Julie Ratner, co-founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and the annual Ellen’s Run
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 72: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Julie Ratner, co-founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation (ellenhermanson.org) and the annual Ellen’s Run, which she and her sister Emily founded after their younger sister Ellen died of breast cancer. Ratner has also served as a member of the National Breast Cancer Coalition and the New York State Breast Cancer Network.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Julie Ratner, co-founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and the annual Ellen’s Run – Episode 72

