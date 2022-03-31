Top 5 East End Family & Kids Events: April 2–7, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out our top five East End events for kids and family fun on the East End this week, April 2–7, 2022 — and don’t miss our list of 10 go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Be an Artist!

Saturday, April 2, 1–2 p.m.

Kiddos in grades 2 and up can join the Art Nanny at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. They can create an original work of art with a displayable frame.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000272245081367

Princess Tea Party

Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m.–noon

Your little princess can dance and sing with all of her favorite Disney princesses at the Long Island Aquarium. Formal white-glove service will include sandwiches and sweets.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Comedy Class at the Flanders Youth Center

Tuesday, April 5, 4–5:30 p.m.

Your kiddo in grades 3–8 will learn how to write jokes and funny stories, build confidence and overcome stage fright. The program involves six Tuesday night classes and culminates in a performance. Registration is $20.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Baby Playtime

Thursday, April 7, 10–11 a.m.

Join this informal meet-up for caregivers and young children at the John Jermain Memorial Library. Your tots can play in the Children’s Department, read stories and make crafts. The event is free and no registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Unicorn Craft

Thursday, April 7, 4–5 p.m.

If your little one from ages 7–10 can’t get enough unicorns, they will love doing this simple cardboard craft at the East Hampton Library. Advanced Registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an all-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

Enjoy the “old-school diner” vibe at this Hamptons family favorite. Tasty breakfasts, ice cream sundaes and reasonable prices all get rave reviews from parents and mini diners.

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9885

Greenport Carousel

This historic carousel is over 100 years old and a great place to visit with the kiddos if you’re in the neighborhood. It’s currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

36 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

La Fondita

Locals know this is the place to visit for authentic Mexican “street food,” including tacos, burritos and quesadillas. The eatery also serves breakfast on the weekends from 10 a.m.–noon.

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Kiddos who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Sip’n Soda

Don’t miss homemade ice cream, malteds and milkshakes right here on Long Island. There are also melt-in-your-mouth breakfast and lunch options like grilled cheese and French toast that kiddos will be flippin’ for.

40 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.