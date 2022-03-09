Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find out what to do in the Hamptons this weekend, March 12–13, 2022, including live shows, art exhibitions, and much more.

LIVE SHOWS

Rum Punch Mafia at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, March 12, 10 p.m.

Enjoy relaxing reggae tunes at The Stephen Talkhouse, a famous antique home turned live music club known fondly by locals and visitors.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Fiddler’s Green Concert

Sunday, March 13, 2–3:30 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional tunes from Ireland and America. Contact the Hampton Bays Library for additional details.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Spring Floral Arrangement With Anita Fullbier

Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m.

Spring is blossoming in glorious shades at the Rogers Memorial Library, where you can select your flowers along with color choices for stripping, trimming and placement. Your fee of $15 includes all materials.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-9774, myrml.org

Love Bites Benefiting Katy’s Courage

Saturday, March 12, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Enjoy this special event raising money for Katy Stewart, an inspiring young lady who died of a rare form of pediatric cancer at only 12 years old. Katy’s Courage dedicates support to children’s bereavement and pediatric cancer research. Your ticket will include unlimited tastings from top chefs, beer and specialty drinks, music and valet parking.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. katyscourage.org

Sag Harbor FD Fisherman’s Flea Market

Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m.–noon

If you love to shop for local bargains, get out and about while supporting the Sag Harbor Fire Department’s Dive Team. Admission is $5 and children under 12 can shop for free.

1357 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor. 631-241-7141, thefisherman.com/event/sag-harbor-fd-fishermans-flea-market

The Trees of Bridge Gardens: A Winter Identification Walk

Saturday, March 12, 10–11 a.m.

Did you know that you can identify a tree based on its bark, buds and branches? Join the Peconic Land Trust for this outdoor walk with local arborist Tom Volk. Registration is $5 per person.

296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Seal Walks at Montauk Point

Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m.

Check out up to four species of wintering seals on your scenic beach walk led by a State Park naturalist. Tickets are $3 and registration is required.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Cooking With Rob Scott: Traditional Irish Soda Bread

Sunday, March 13, 2–3 p.m.

Register ahead of time to get your video link and take-home kit for making traditional Irish Soda Bread with Long Island’s own Chef Rob Scott.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through March 25

If you can crush it with a camera, you won’t want to miss the latest Dan’s Papers Photo Contest category: “Signs of Spring.” Send us your photographs that show us springs is around the corner (or here)! It can be a person, place or thing, but it must ring “spring.” To enter, send up to five high-res photos to [email protected] Thw winner receives a $100 gift certificate to Calissa in Water Mill. Visit the website for more info.

631-537-0500, DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest

ART EXHIBITIONS

Pictures in Pictures: Selections From the Permanent Collection

On view through April 3

Pictures in Pictures is a special exhibit that features artwork with secondary images of other paintings. Meanings are conveyed to the viewer that suggest feelings or reflections on social-political conditions.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.