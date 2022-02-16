Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is gearing up for another year of yummy bites and good times at the Katy’s Courage Skate-a-Thon and Bake Sale, and Love Bites tasting event. All proceeds from these two annual celebrations benefit Katy’s Courage, a local nonprofit raising funds to support education and families and children through scholarships, children’s bereavement care and pediatric cancer research — all in the name of Katy Stewart, a beloved Sag Harbor girl who died at just 12 years old of a rare pediatric cancer in 2011.

Festivities begin with the 10th annual Katy’s Courage Skate-a-Thon and Bake Sale at the Buckskill Winter Club (178 Buckskill Road) in East Hampton on Saturday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. The fun-filled day includes a full roster of activities that continue into the evening, including ice skating, of course, skate classes, hockey for adults and kids, curling, an ice show, raffle drawing and more. A bake sale will offer delicious treats to participants and viewers throughout the day. Pre-registration is required for the hockey games — parents & kids from 10:30 a.m.–noon ($35), adults from 7:45–9:15 p.m. ($35) — and to try curling ($20) from 4–5:30 p.m. Register online at buckskillwinterclub.com, by emailing [email protected] or by calling the club directly at 631-324-2243.

Love Bites kicks off at The Clubhouse (174 Daniel’s Lane) in East Hampton on Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 and features unlimited tastings, beer, wine and specialty drinks, and music by East End Entertainment and dancing until 9:30 p.m. This gathering for a good cause has an epic roster of participating chefs, restaurants and food purveyors including event chair and renowned chef Pete Ambrose of Events by Peter Ambrose, Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering, Golden Pear Cafe, Dreesen’s Donuts, Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Art of Eating, Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi Bar of Southampton, Hampton Coffee Company, Bell & Anchor, Grace & Grit Events, Brooklyn’s Pig Beach BBQ, Silver Spoon Specialties, South Fork Bakery, and Union Sushi & Steak.

In addition to the food, drink and dancing, golf lovers at Love Bites can buy tickets for the annual Ultimate Golf Raffle. A $100 ticket, which also benefits Katy’s Courage, puts participants in the running for one of several exciting prizes, such as a chance to play a threesome with member at one of the Hamptons’ most exclusive clubs — Shinnecock Hills, Maidstone, and Southampton Golf Club, as well as Winged Foot in Westchester — or a foursome with a member at Noyac or East Hampton golf club; a 1-hour playing lesson with Atlantic Golf Club professional Paul Dickerson; or a foursome and four pints of beer at The Clubhouse mini-golf course. Only 125 tickets being sold, so the chances of winning aren’t bad, and more golf courses and prizes will be added later. Winners do not need to be present and will be notified on March 13. Visit eastendweddingsandevents.com for more info about Love Bites and the Ultimate Golf Raffle.

To learn more about Katy’s Courage or to donate, visit katyscourage.org.