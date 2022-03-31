Hop to It: 2022 Hamptons & North Fork Easter Egg Hunts

Easter is just around the corner, coming this year on April 17, and East End children are eager to celebrate with egg hunts galore. Kids in the Hamptons actually have three weekends to choose from, with the Easter Bunny’s hunts spread out from April 2 to Easter Sunday. North Fork tykes will have to celebrate on Easter weekend unless they can convince a parent to take them on a Hamptons egg hunt. However, your family decides to celebrate Easter 2022, here’s “hopping” it’s one to remember!
HAMPTONS
Egg Hunt Fundraiser for HBVAC
When: Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: HBVAC, 18C Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays
What: Why not do a little fundraising this Easter? Support the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps (HBVAC) with the $10 entry fee to this fun event featuring pictures with the Easter Bunny, food, music, games and, of course, an egg hunt. The hunt is split up by age group: ages 2–8 from 11 a.m.–noon and ages 8–14 from 1–2 p.m. The rain date is the following Saturday, April 9. Email Rob at [email protected] with questions. 631-728-4706
Easter Big Duck Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 2, noon
Where: Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders
What: Children ages 2–9 can hunt for hundreds of fun-filled plastic eggs, as well as three special eggs that award gift baskets to the lucky kids who find them. The Long Island Duck Farming exhibit at the Victorian Barn is open for the first time this year, and Mother Goose will make an appearance for the occasion. Admission and parking are free. 631-852-3377, bigduck.org
The Great Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Good Ground Park, 9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays
What: The Hampton Bays Chamber and Southampton Town Parks & Recreation invite the community to take part in an egg hunt for ages 10 and under, face painting, raffle drawings, photo ops, DJ dance party and chamber giveaways. And it’s all free. 631-728-2211, hamptonbayschamber.com
Community Easter Egg Hunt Block Party
When: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches
What: Just a short way past Westhampton, South Bay Bible Church’s Easter egg hunt and block party welcomes the community to enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, a petting zoo, pony rides, prizes, concessions and more. 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org
LVIS Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.–noon
Where: LVIS, 95 Main Street, East Hampton
What: The annual Ladies’ Village Improvement Society (LVIS) of East Hampton Egg Hunt always attracts a large crowd of eager kids, parents and grandparents. Younger children scurry around a designated area seeking candy-filled eggs, while the big kids search the rest of the LVIS grounds for thousands of eggs. Prizes are given to those who find one of the elusive golden eggs, and the Easter Bunny is always present for photo-ops at this free event. 631-324-1220, lvis.org
Gurney’s Montauk Easter Weekend
When: April 14–17
Where: Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
What: Gurney’s Montauk has plenty of kids activities to keep the young ones entertained on Easter weekend — festivities include an Easter egg hunt, egg coloring station, special Easter Bunny appearance, kids crafts, cookies decorating class, ice cream bar, lawn games (weather permitting) and more. An Easter brunch buffet is offered 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and costs $55 per kids, $125 for adults. 833-235-7500, gurneysresorts.com/montauk
Hampton Library Annual Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 16, 10–11 a.m.
Where: Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Join Hampton Library staff and other families for games and an Easter egg hunt on Hampton Library’s grounds. Children of all ages are welcome at this free event. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org
Egg Hunt and Farm Feeding
When: Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.–noon
Where: The Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack
What: Children ages 1–13 are invited to head over to the Green School for a morning packed with an eco-friendly egg hunt, pony rides, a crafts table, a photo booth, farm animal feedings and tasty snacks for people, too. Online registration is $65 per child, $20 for adults, and there is a $25 fee to park on the farm. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org
Southampton Inn Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch
When: Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.
Where: Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton
What: The annual egg hunt at Southampton Inn returns, as does Easter Brunch at Claude’s Restaurant, which is offered 7 a.m.–3 p.m. and includes the popular a la carte menu as well as traditional holiday specials. Brunch can be enjoyed before or after your children enjoy the egg hunt, but reservations are recommended. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
NORTH FORK
Annual Greenport Egg Roll
When: Saturday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Where: Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport
What: Join the Greenport Business Improvement District, the Easter Bunny and the Big Blue Duck for one of two free festive egg hunts and other activities in the park. The first hourlong hunt is for children ages 2–5 and takes place at 10:30 a.m., and the second hunt is intended for kids ages 6–7 and starts at 11:30 a.m. greenportvillage.com
SFID Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 16, 1 p.m.
Where: St. Gabriel’s Meadow Preserve, east corner of Burns and Cartwright roads, Shelter Island
What: The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual egg hunt, sponsored by the SIFD Ladies Auxiliary, returns this year to offer fun and prizes to boys and girls up to age 8. In the event of rain, the event takes place same time on Easter Sunday. 631-749-0184
Easter Brunch and Penguin Egg Hunt
When: Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.
Where: Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Now is the time to visit Long Island Aquarium, because admission grants kids access to the adorable Penguin Egg Hunt and all the prizes and candy that entails. Then enjoy a delicious Easter brunch in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and reservations are required. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com
