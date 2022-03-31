Hop to It: 2022 Hamptons & North Fork Easter Egg Hunts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Easter is just around the corner, coming this year on April 17, and East End children are eager to celebrate with egg hunts galore. Kids in the Hamptons actually have three weekends to choose from, with the Easter Bunny’s hunts spread out from April 2 to Easter Sunday. North Fork tykes will have to celebrate on Easter weekend unless they can convince a parent to take them on a Hamptons egg hunt. However, your family decides to celebrate Easter 2022, here’s “hopping” it’s one to remember!

HAMPTONS

Egg Hunt Fundraiser for HBVAC

When: Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: HBVAC, 18C Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

What: Why not do a little fundraising this Easter? Support the Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance Corps (HBVAC) with the $10 entry fee to this fun event featuring pictures with the Easter Bunny, food, music, games and, of course, an egg hunt. The hunt is split up by age group: ages 2–8 from 11 a.m.–noon and ages 8–14 from 1–2 p.m. The rain date is the following Saturday, April 9. Email Rob at [email protected] with questions. 631-728-4706

Easter Big Duck Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 2, noon

Where: Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: Children ages 2–9 can hunt for hundreds of fun-filled plastic eggs, as well as three special eggs that award gift baskets to the lucky kids who find them. The Long Island Duck Farming exhibit at the Victorian Barn is open for the first time this year, and Mother Goose will make an appearance for the occasion. Admission and parking are free. 631-852-3377, bigduck.org

The Great Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Good Ground Park, 9A Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays

What: The Hampton Bays Chamber and Southampton Town Parks & Recreation invite the community to take part in an egg hunt for ages 10 and under, face painting, raffle drawings, photo ops, DJ dance party and chamber giveaways. And it’s all free. 631-728-2211, hamptonbayschamber.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt Block Party

When: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches

What: Just a short way past Westhampton, South Bay Bible Church’s Easter egg hunt and block party welcomes the community to enjoy bounce houses, carnival games, a petting zoo, pony rides, prizes, concessions and more. 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org

LVIS Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m.–noon

Where: LVIS, 95 Main Street, East Hampton

What: The annual Ladies’ Village Improvement Society (LVIS) of East Hampton Egg Hunt always attracts a large crowd of eager kids, parents and grandparents. Younger children scurry around a designated area seeking candy-filled eggs, while the big kids search the rest of the LVIS grounds for thousands of eggs. Prizes are given to those who find one of the elusive golden eggs, and the Easter Bunny is always present for photo-ops at this free event. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

Gurney’s Montauk Easter Weekend

When: April 14–17

Where: Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: Gurney’s Montauk has plenty of kids activities to keep the young ones entertained on Easter weekend — festivities include an Easter egg hunt, egg coloring station, special Easter Bunny appearance, kids crafts, cookies decorating class, ice cream bar, lawn games (weather permitting) and more. An Easter brunch buffet is offered 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and costs $55 per kids, $125 for adults. 833-235-7500, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Hampton Library Annual Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16, 10–11 a.m.

Where: Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Join Hampton Library staff and other families for games and an Easter egg hunt on Hampton Library’s grounds. Children of all ages are welcome at this free event. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Egg Hunt and Farm Feeding

When: Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.–noon

Where: The Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack

What: Children ages 1–13 are invited to head over to the Green School for a morning packed with an eco-friendly egg hunt, pony rides, a crafts table, a photo booth, farm animal feedings and tasty snacks for people, too. Online registration is $65 per child, $20 for adults, and there is a $25 fee to park on the farm. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Southampton Inn Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch

When: Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.

Where: Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton

What: The annual egg hunt at Southampton Inn returns, as does Easter Brunch at Claude’s Restaurant, which is offered 7 a.m.–3 p.m. and includes the popular a la carte menu as well as traditional holiday specials. Brunch can be enjoyed before or after your children enjoy the egg hunt, but reservations are recommended. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

NORTH FORK

Annual Greenport Egg Roll

When: Saturday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport

What: Join the Greenport Business Improvement District, the Easter Bunny and the Big Blue Duck for one of two free festive egg hunts and other activities in the park. The first hourlong hunt is for children ages 2–5 and takes place at 10:30 a.m., and the second hunt is intended for kids ages 6–7 and starts at 11:30 a.m. greenportvillage.com

SFID Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Where: St. Gabriel’s Meadow Preserve, east corner of Burns and Cartwright roads, Shelter Island

What: The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual egg hunt, sponsored by the SIFD Ladies Auxiliary, returns this year to offer fun and prizes to boys and girls up to age 8. In the event of rain, the event takes place same time on Easter Sunday. 631-749-0184

Easter Brunch and Penguin Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m.

Where: Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Now is the time to visit Long Island Aquarium, because admission grants kids access to the adorable Penguin Egg Hunt and all the prizes and candy that entails. Then enjoy a delicious Easter brunch in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and reservations are required. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

