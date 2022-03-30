Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: April 1–7, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is fully activated for spring! Check out our event highlights to find out what to do on the South Fork this week, April 1–7, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Live Music at Cowfish Featuring Victoria Kochetova

Friday, April 1, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy some scrumptious seafood, heavenly views and lovely music Friday nights at Cowfish. Victoria Kochetova is a singer-songwriter with a blues style.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The Grift: A Practice in the Art of Deception

Friday–Sunday, April 1–3

Sneak on over to the Bay Street Theater’s website to purchase tickets for one of these exciting shows. Participants, otherwise known as audience members, will meet characters, solve clues and get a master class in taking down a criminal mastermind. Tickets are from $39 to $99.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Indigenous Art & Poetry Presentation

Saturday, April 2, 6–8 p.m.

Enjoy the fine art of Indigenous artists as well as a community reading of Joy Harjo’s An American Sunrise. The program is co-presented by Ma’s House and NEA Big Read Long Island.

159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cupsogue Seal Walk

Saturday, April 2, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Observe, photograph and learn about Long Island’s beautiful seals. Donations are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children under 18. Wear warm, waterproof shoes and bring your binoculars!

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. cresli.org

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Sunday, April 3, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Join this invigorating off-road adventure for intermediate bikers. You’ll meet your e-bike team at the Montauk LIRR Train Station and get fitted for your Gazelle Ultimate c380 e-bike. You’ll pedal on over to the Fort Hill Overlook for incredible views before heading to the Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Lighthouse.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. 631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Oysters and the City

Wednesday, April 7, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

When Henry Hudson arrived in New York Harbor in 1609, he discovered more than 220,000 acres of oyster beds below the water. They quickly became a staple of the New York diet and bordered on extinction, but they are making a comeback thanks to oyster lovers and conservationists. The event is free and you can join by clicking on the Zoom link.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Sheridan’s Hard Hitters: The Southampton Men of the New York Calvary’s Civil War

Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m.

Thirty-two men joined the 6th New York Cavalry during the Civil War. The excellent New York fighting force was known as “Sheridan’s Hard Hitters.” This lecture is presented by the Southampton History Museum. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

OUTCROPPING: Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 9

Don’t miss this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center featuring the works of Shinnecock artists along with Indigenous artists from a wide array of sovereign nations throughout the United States. The exhibition will address native issues throughout the United States, including individual triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Exhibition

On view through April 15

Don’t miss your extended opportunity to view the artwork of volunteers in Guild Hall’s art galleries and theaters. Many artists sell at local and major galleries and have their own websites.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Student Exhibition

Through April 24

View the work of over 600 talented artists from regional schools on Eastern Long Island. Media includes painting, sculpture, drawing and textiles.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

