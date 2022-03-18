What to Do on the North Fork This Week: March 18–22, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer at these fun, entertaining and enriching events and activities this week, March 18–22, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, March 18, 6–8 p.m.

If you know a lot about pop music, get your team of six together and head on over to Sannino Vineyard. Meanwhile, enjoy glass specials and a friendly atmosphere.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Chocolate Pairing 2022 March

Saturday, March 19, noon–2 p.m.

Reserve your tickets ahead of time for this quintessentially North Fork event. The $30 ticket includes three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company that are perfectly paired with three Pindar Vineyards wines.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Sitting Ducks at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, March 19, 1–4 p.m.

The Sitting Ducks is a rockin’ trio playing all of your favorite hits from the 1960s to the ’90s. Enjoy some bubbly and an elegant atmosphere to complete the afternoon.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Melanie Morin at Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, March 19, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the tunes of Melanie Morin in a heated outdoor tent with additional seating. Morin blends jazz, funk and R&B and the Jamesport Farm Brewery offers plenty of delicious pints and ciders.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

The Como Brothers at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, March 19, 1:30–5 p.m.

The Como Brothers are Long Island natives who are passionate about songwriting. Enjoy their upbeat, acoustic sound at Jason’s Vineyard, where you can sample an elegant tasting room and atmosphere.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Route 48 at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Saturday, March 19, 4–7 p.m.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of Route 48 at the Greenport Harbor Brewery, where you’ll enjoy craft beers and a groovy

atmosphere.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Dinny Keg at Bistro 72

Saturday, March 19, 6–9 p.m.

Join the Dinny Keg band, which covers bands like U2, Coldplay, the Rolling Stones and Train. Meanwhile, enjoy Bistro 72’s snacks, small plates and cocktails.

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-639-3325, bistro-72.com

North Fork Country Barn Dance With Deanna

Saturday, March 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Enjoy music and dancing with lessons by Deanna and you can bring your own snacks and drinks! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance only.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

The Lords of 52nd Street

Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to catch the band that recorded many of Billy Joel’s classic albums, including The Stranger, 52nd Street and Glass Houses. Tickets are $45–$55 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

All Ages Skate

Sunday, March 20, 1–4 p.m.

Bring your friends and family to the Greenport American Legion, where tickets include a skate rental and unlimited tricks around the rink. Tickets are $10 for skaters and $5 for non-skaters.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Salute to The Academy Awards With Mitch Kahn

Sunday, March 20, 2–3:15 p.m.

Join singer, pianist, arranger and band leader Mitch Kahn as he performs a nostalgia-packed concert featuring award-winning tunes from the Academy Awards. Register ahead of time online.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East End Food Market

Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

If you love locally grown produce, head on over to the East End Food Market, where you can sample the wares of local food, wine and craft vendors. There is also music, activities and volunteers and experts to chat with about your discoveries.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-353-8846, eastendfood.org/what-we-do/riverhead-winter-market

St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Fun Run

Sunday, March 20, 9–11 a.m.

The whole family can get out and about for this 1-mile walk/run/jog. T-shirts and refreshments will be handed out at the end of the event.

100 Howell Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3200, riverheadrecreation.net

Craft Fair at the Bistro

Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m.

Check out the wares of local merchants on a heated outdoor deck. You can also enjoy live music and lunch if you make a reservation ahead of time!

3225 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0519, soundbistroriverhead.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Friday Night Dialogue: Pat LaMarche on Homelessness

Friday, March 18, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss this special presentation with Pat LaMarche, who has worked for the rights of people in poverty for most of her career as a journalist and author. Her most recent series of books, Pricilla, Princess of the Park, is based on several homeless people she has known.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Tasty Start Food Festival

Saturday, March 19, 3–4 p.m.

Join Long Island’s own Chef Rob while you create spring delights like avocado and chick pea salad, spring green onion and sour cream biscuits and spring asparagus with mozzarella cheese. Advanced registration is required. Specific instructions will be sent to registrants.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, March 21, 10–11:15 a.m.

Join this special session that will strengthen your mind, body and soul through stretching and posing. You’ll need a yoga mat, chair and towel. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Whaling on Long Island

Tuesday, March 22, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this Zoom lecture presented by the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum via Zoom. Learn about a time when whalers roamed the streets between voyages, shipbuilders worked in harbors and captains charted their expeditions.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Andre Worrell: Dem Peoples Dem / Monkey Funny Boy

March 19-May 20

Don’t miss the debut of this exhibit featuring four groupings of new paintings and works on paper. Andre Worrell was born and raised in Trinidad and is currently based out of New York City and Long Island. His work is an amalgamation of African, European and Amerindian influences.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Silverbrook Art Glass Works

This exhibition at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum features hand-blown glass manufactured by centuries-old techniques by the Kreutz Brothers of Riverhead, who are fifth-generation glass-blowers.

300 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-729-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.