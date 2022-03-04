What to Do on the North Fork This Week: March 4–10, 2022

Explore and enjoy all the North Fork has to offer at these fun, entertaining and enriching events and activities this week, March 4–10, 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Live at the Indigo With Michael Duca
Friday, March 4, 5–8 p.m.
Join Michael Duca at the Indigo’s Bistro 72, where you can enjoy snacks, small plates and North Fork tacos every Friday night. Duca was born and raised on Long Island and covers everything from The Beatles to Eric Clapton to Bob Marley.
1830 West Main Road, Riverhead. 631-369-2200, bistro-72.com
Kasim Sulton’s Utopia
Friday, March 4, 8–10 p.m.
Join singer-songwriter Kasim Sulton and his progressive rock band Utopia as he plays songs from the 10 albums he’s appeared on. Tickets are $49 to $59 and the doors open at 7 p.m.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Frank Palmeri at Osprey’s Dominion
Friday, March 4, 1–5 p.m.
Enjoy live music at Osprey’s Dominion, where you’ll love the personable staff and a fine selection of beer and wine.
44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com
North Fork Barn Dance With Urban Rodeo
Saturday, March 5, 7:30–10:30 p.m.
Saddle up, because Spirits Promise Equine Rescue is back for another mane-iac of a season. Enjoy this awesome barn dance with BYO snacks and drinks. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.
2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com
Kristina Rocco at Jason’s Vineyard
Sunday, March 6, 1–5 p.m.
Kristina Rocco is a pianist, singer and songwriter from Long Island. Jason’s Vineyard earns high marks for its tasting menus and atmosphere. Together, they make for a North Fork afternoon you won’t want to miss!
1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com
FUN ACTIVITIES
Custer Honey Bee Club
Friday, March 4, 6 p.m.
If you are a novice or experienced beekeeper, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet with your fellow buzz-lovers at the Custer Observatory. You’ll learn about keeping bees, sustainable practices and hive management. Take advantage of hands-on learning in Custer’s beautiful arboretum. Advanced registration is required.
1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org
East End Food Market
Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Enjoy delicacies from local food and craft vendors that include woodwork, granola and wine. You can talk to local vendors and volunteers about food preparation and community tips.
139 Main Road, Riverhead. eastendfood.org/what-we-do/riverhead-winter-market
Charcoal Drawing Class
Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.–noon
Don’t miss this opportunity to turn a picture of your favorite pet into a work of art. No experience is necessary but you will need to bring a black and white photo of your furry friend’s head to the class. There is a $10 material fee.
53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org
Pints and Poses Yoga Event
Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Enjoy your chance to stretch and pose at übergeek Brewing Company, where you can follow up your class with a tasty beer.
400 Hallet Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com
Traditional Irish Music Session
Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Enjoy this opportunity to play traditional Irish music with other musicians, or just sit and listen. No registration is required.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
Waffles & Wine
Saturday, March 5, 12–3 p.m.
If you love Belgian waffles and adore a good glass of wine, don’t miss this chance to blend your two great passions at Pindar Vineyards. You’ll enjoy three specialty waffles by the North Fork Chocolate Company paired with three local wines. Reservations are required.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off
Sunday, March 6, 12–4 p.m.
Enjoy this special afternoon of popular local eateries competing for top honors. This year, contestants are popular bistros like Lucharitos, Mattitaco and First & South. And don’t forget to pair it with the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s famous Hot Sauce IPA.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, bit.ly/northforkchilicookoff
NoFo Doughnut Company Pairing
Sunday, March 6, 3–6 p.m.
Enjoy this sweet event at Sannino Vineyard, where you’ll pair three carefully crafted doughnuts with three estate wines. The cost is $40 per person and $34 for wine club members.
15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com
Yoga with Rosemary
Wednesday, March 9, 5:30–6:45 p.m.
This class is led by certified instructor Rosemary Martilotta and includes work on posture, conscious breathing and deep relaxation. The cost is $15 per session and you can make your payment online or at the circulation desk.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
Adults 21+ Roller Skating
Wednesday, March 9, 6–8 p.m.
Wheel on over to the Greenport American Legion for your opportunity to skate the night away. The $10 charge includes a skate rental, but only cash is accepted at the door.
121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org
Knitting, Crocheting and Beading Group
Thursday, March 10, 12–3 p.m.
If you love to craft, you won’t want to miss this special group at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for both beginner and experienced knitters, crocheters and beaders. You’ll need to bring your own materials.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Take & Make Teacup Birdfeeder
Tuesday, March 8, 10 a.m. Welcome your favorite feather friends to your backyard with your handmade teacup bird feeder. You’ll use vintage tea and saucer sets as you put together the craft. Register ahead of time to request your take-home kit.
37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
This Land Is Your Land
Now on view
Don’t miss this interactive virtual exhibit celebrating the histories of open lands on Shelter Island, including historic photos, paintings and maps. This exhibit is presented by the Town of Shelter Island’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Shelter Island Historical Society.
631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Dan’s Reimagined at East End Arts
On view through March 4
The covers of Dan’s Papers have long been an iconic representation of the East End. Don’t miss the last weekend to join East End Arts members as they reimagine the artwork of past covers, exploring a wide variety of mediums. Attend the final day and find out which artist won the People’s Choice award!
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
Open House at VSOP Projects
Friday& Saturday, March 4– 5
Get a sneak peek at the winter/spring series at VSOP projects by making your appointment ahead of time. The gallery represents both emerging and established artists.
311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.