What to Do on the North Fork This Week: March 4–10, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore and enjoy all the North Fork has to offer at these fun, entertaining and enriching events and activities this week, March 4–10, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Live at the Indigo With Michael Duca

Friday, March 4, 5–8 p.m.

Join Michael Duca at the Indigo’s Bistro 72, where you can enjoy snacks, small plates and North Fork tacos every Friday night. Duca was born and raised on Long Island and covers everything from The Beatles to Eric Clapton to Bob Marley.

1830 West Main Road, Riverhead. 631-369-2200, bistro-72.com

Kasim Sulton’s Utopia

Friday, March 4, 8–10 p.m.

Join singer-songwriter Kasim Sulton and his progressive rock band Utopia as he plays songs from the 10 albums he’s appeared on. Tickets are $49 to $59 and the doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Frank Palmeri at Osprey’s Dominion

Friday, March 4, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy live music at Osprey’s Dominion, where you’ll love the personable staff and a fine selection of beer and wine.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

North Fork Barn Dance With Urban Rodeo

Saturday, March 5, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Saddle up, because Spirits Promise Equine Rescue is back for another mane-iac of a season. Enjoy this awesome barn dance with BYO snacks and drinks. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Kristina Rocco at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, March 6, 1–5 p.m.

Kristina Rocco is a pianist, singer and songwriter from Long Island. Jason’s Vineyard earns high marks for its tasting menus and atmosphere. Together, they make for a North Fork afternoon you won’t want to miss!

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Custer Honey Bee Club

Friday, March 4, 6 p.m.

If you are a novice or experienced beekeeper, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet with your fellow buzz-lovers at the Custer Observatory. You’ll learn about keeping bees, sustainable practices and hive management. Take advantage of hands-on learning in Custer’s beautiful arboretum. Advanced registration is required.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

East End Food Market

Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Enjoy delicacies from local food and craft vendors that include woodwork, granola and wine. You can talk to local vendors and volunteers about food preparation and community tips.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. eastendfood.org/what-we-do/riverhead-winter-market

Charcoal Drawing Class

Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss this opportunity to turn a picture of your favorite pet into a work of art. No experience is necessary but you will need to bring a black and white photo of your furry friend’s head to the class. There is a $10 material fee.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Pints and Poses Yoga Event

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy your chance to stretch and pose at übergeek Brewing Company, where you can follow up your class with a tasty beer.

400 Hallet Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com

Traditional Irish Music Session

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy this opportunity to play traditional Irish music with other musicians, or just sit and listen. No registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Waffles & Wine

Saturday, March 5, 12–3 p.m.

If you love Belgian waffles and adore a good glass of wine, don’t miss this chance to blend your two great passions at Pindar Vineyards. You’ll enjoy three specialty waffles by the North Fork Chocolate Company paired with three local wines. Reservations are required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, March 6, 12–4 p.m.

Enjoy this special afternoon of popular local eateries competing for top honors. This year, contestants are popular bistros like Lucharitos, Mattitaco and First & South. And don’t forget to pair it with the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s famous Hot Sauce IPA.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, bit.ly/northforkchilicookoff

NoFo Doughnut Company Pairing

Sunday, March 6, 3–6 p.m.

Enjoy this sweet event at Sannino Vineyard, where you’ll pair three carefully crafted doughnuts with three estate wines. The cost is $40 per person and $34 for wine club members.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Yoga with Rosemary

Wednesday, March 9, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

This class is led by certified instructor Rosemary Martilotta and includes work on posture, conscious breathing and deep relaxation. The cost is $15 per session and you can make your payment online or at the circulation desk.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, March 9, 6–8 p.m.

Wheel on over to the Greenport American Legion for your opportunity to skate the night away. The $10 charge includes a skate rental, but only cash is accepted at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Knitting, Crocheting and Beading Group

Thursday, March 10, 12–3 p.m.

If you love to craft, you won’t want to miss this special group at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for both beginner and experienced knitters, crocheters and beaders. You’ll need to bring your own materials.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Take & Make Teacup Birdfeeder

Tuesday, March 8, 10 a.m. Welcome your favorite feather friends to your backyard with your handmade teacup bird feeder. You’ll use vintage tea and saucer sets as you put together the craft. Register ahead of time to request your take-home kit.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

This Land Is Your Land

Now on view

Don’t miss this interactive virtual exhibit celebrating the histories of open lands on Shelter Island, including historic photos, paintings and maps. This exhibit is presented by the Town of Shelter Island’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Shelter Island Historical Society.

631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Dan’s Reimagined at East End Arts

On view through March 4

The covers of Dan’s Papers have long been an iconic representation of the East End. Don’t miss the last weekend to join East End Arts members as they reimagine the artwork of past covers, exploring a wide variety of mediums. Attend the final day and find out which artist won the People’s Choice award!

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Open House at VSOP Projects

Friday& Saturday, March 4– 5

Get a sneak peek at the winter/spring series at VSOP projects by making your appointment ahead of time. The gallery represents both emerging and established artists.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.