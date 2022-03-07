Recipe: Loaves & Fishes’ Tortilla Soup

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week, Loaves & Fishes in Bridgehampton dares adventurous foodies to try Licia Kassim Householder and Sybille van Kempen’s recipe for tortilla soup, as seen in The Loaves & Fishes Farm Series Cookbook: Featuring the Food Store. Of course, you could also just stop by the cookshop and buy some — your call.

(Makes about 3 quarts)

Chili Paste Ingredients:

2 dried ancho chilies

2 dried guajillo chilies

2 dried chipotle chilis

2 cups chicken stock

Chili Paste Directions: Add dried chilies to a medium bowl. Bring chicken stock to a boil in a small saucepan; pour over chilies. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let sit for 10–15 minutes, until chilies are soft. Purée mixture in a high-powered blender, and strain. Reserve for soup. Remaining paste can be stored for 1 week in fridge or 1 month in freezer.

Soup Ingredients:

1 3 1/2 lb chicken

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 small jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, minced

2 28 oz cans crushed plum tomatoes

10 corn tortillas, cut into 6 wedges each, divided

1/4 cup chili paste

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, plus some for garnish

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

2 cups vegetable or canola oil

1/2 cup shredded goat Gouda cheese (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions: Place chicken in a large stockpot, and fill with enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce to a summer, and cook for 1 1/2 hours, until chicken is fully cooked and tender. Remove chicken from pot and place onto a tray, reserving the liquid. Cool for about 30 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Remove the meat and shred with two forks. In a Dutch oven, add olive oil, onions, garlic and jalapeño, and sauté on medium heat until onion is soft and translucent, about 8–10 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, 2 chopped tortillas, chili paste and 2 cups reserved chicken stock; simmer for 20 minutes. Purée in batches in a high-powered blender until smooth. Add in cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper, and purée for another 30 seconds. Pour back into the pot, add shredded chicken and stir to combine. Heat a small pot with the oil to 350°F on a thermometer. Add remaining tortilla wedges and fry until golden brown. Remove onto a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with salt. Pour soup into bowls, and stir in tortilla chips and cilantro. Sprinkle with cheese if desired.

Visit loavesandfishes.us/loaves-and-fishes-cookshop for more.