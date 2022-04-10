East End Wedding Guide: Pure Sugar Inc.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What’s a wedding without a cake? Michael Guasta of Pure Sugar Inc. shares some insights into the sweetest side of weddings.

For couples in need of inspiration, what are your go-to flavor and design suggestions?

I would suggest keeping the flavors within the season. If it’s a summer wedding, let’s try a key lime mousse or a mango mousse with fresh raspberries. If it’s a fall wedding, I would suggest a carrot cake with my cinnamon cream cheese icing. During the consultation, I always ask what flavors they love and what flavors they hate. I would design their tasting around the flavors they love, and if I see a pattern forming, I’d add some flavors I think they might like, but I want to make sure they don’t hate them.

What is the secret to creating a wedding cake that guests are eager to eat, and how can Pure Sugar Inc. help with that?

People eat with their eyes, so we would make the cake look visually stimulating. Then the secret is enticing them with flavors that they wouldn’t typically see on the menu for a wedding cake, such as lemon and lavender, pineapple and gingersnap, or key lime and blueberry.

In addition to the wedding cake, what other sweets can Pure Sugar Inc. provide to a wedding or other event?

Pure Sugar will not only provide a wedding cake, but we specialize in dessert tables, edible favors and even a free anniversary cake on your one-year anniversary so you can celebrate with a freshly baked cake.

For more, visit puresugarinc.com.

