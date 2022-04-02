East End Wedding Guide: Gold Coast Valet

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When planning a wedding, a couple would be wise to consider whether valet service would be a good idea. Derek Thomas of Gold Coast Valet discusses the benefits of adding this service to your East End dream wedding.

What is one sign that a wedding/reception venue would benefit from valet parking?

One sign that an event or venue would benefit from our services is when the parking area is either complex or far from the reception/ceremony. We curate a remarkable first and last impression, and ensure that the guests of our client have a smooth and safe arrival and departure to the venue.

How does valet service add to the overall experience of a wedding?

With Gold Coast Valet, you know that you are hiring a group of parking professionals who are well-groomed, mannered and trained in both hospitality and vehicle management. We allow your guests one less worry when arriving to a new establishment, and allow your guests to feel pampered from start to finish.

Is there one service Gold Coast Valet offers that clients are often surprised to learn about?

One service our clients are surprised to hear about is event consulting. We work with some of the top security, transportation and shuttling firms so our clients can have one less worry. We believe it is a benefit for vendors at an event to have synergy with each other and have experience working together in the past.

For more, visit goldcoastvaletny.com.

Find More Pros from Dan’s East End Wedding Showcase