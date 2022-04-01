East End Wedding Guide: Lessing’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons and North Fork offer many gorgeous wedding venues, and Lessing’s Inc. owns two of the best spots for your East End dream wedding. Kate Wiggins of The Vineyards at Aquebogue describes the Lessing’s experience.

What factors should couples consider when choosing between Lessing’s East End wedding venues, and what makes each one special?

Lessing’s operates two main East End venues: The Vineyards at Aquebogue and 360 East at Montauk Downs. Both venues offer beautiful scenery and breathtaking sunset views. Each venue is unique in its own way. The Vineyards includes a bountiful North Fork Farm to Table Station, highlighting local farms and suppliers. The Vineyards also has an all-season cocktail patio, acres of property for photos, and a lush vineyard for guests to enjoy. 360 East has a wrap-around patio for cocktail hour that offers amazing views of Montauk sunsets.

What does Lessing’s most all-inclusive East End wedding package look like?

While all Lessing’s venues include an abundance of delicious food, unlimited beverages, seasoned wait staff, upscale linens, chairs and flatware, The Vineyards has an all-inclusive vendor bundle that can be added on to any wedding. The bundle includes a highly-recommended DJ, florist, photographer, transportation, wedding cake and a vintage ice cream bicycle for a cool favor!

What is one key element of a perfect East End wedding that couples sometimes overlook, and how can Lessing’s Inc. help with that?

We always advise our couples to consider their guests and how they can make a destination weekend out of their wedding. The North Fork and Montauk both have so much to offer, from winery tours and farm stands, to pristine beaches and delicious local lobster rolls.

For more, visit lessings.com.

