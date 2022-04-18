The Scoop

Easter Bomb Threat Disrupts Shelter Island Ferry

The South Ferry terminal on North Haven, which connects the South Fork to Shelter Island. Photo credit: Cully/EEFAS
The South Ferry terminal on North Haven, which connects the South Fork to Shelter Island. Photo credit: Cully/EEFAS

A bomb threat disrupted ferry service between Shelter Island and North Haven on Easter Sunday night, but when police searched the area investigators found no explosive devices, Shelter Island Town Police said.

Shelter Island police officers responded to a report of the threat at the South Ferry terminals and secured the area with the assistance of Southampton Town police at 10:39 p.m., authorities said.

A bomb-sniffing dog with the New York State Police canine also searched the area, police said. When no explosives were found, service was restored. Police are continuing the investigation.

