Long Island Top Workplaces Nomination Deadline Extended

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The deadline has been extended to nominate employers for the Long Island Top Workplaces survey, which gives workers an opportunity to see how their company compares to the best places to work across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The original deadline of April 8 has been extended to May 27, according to the survey organizers. So far, more than 100 companies on Long Island have signed up to participate in the annual Long Island Top Workplaces awards program.

Any organization with 50 or more employees on Long Island is eligible to participate, regardless of whether it is publicly traded, privately held, nonprofit, or a government agency. Each workplace is evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey, which is conducted through June.

Last year, more than 1,500 employers were invited to participate, 70 organizations – with a total of 19,260 employees – were surveyed, and 57 were recognized as Long Island Top Workplaces. Nearly 10,000 employees responded to the survey.

Energage, the research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021. Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and Noticia, has partnered with Energage in the program.

To nominate a company, visit litopworkplaces.com or call 516-274-0621.