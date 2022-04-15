Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 75: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees. A resident of East Quogue, he was elected to his current position in 2014 after serving as a member of the Southampton Town Conservation Board. Horowitz is also a licensed U.S. Coast Guard captain and has thousands of documented hours at sea.

