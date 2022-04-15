Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Scott Horowitz, Southampton Town Trustees President

Scott Horowitz, Southampton Town Trustees president
Scott Horowitz, Southampton Town Trustees president

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 75: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees. A resident of East Quogue, he was elected to his current position in 2014 after serving as a member of the Southampton Town Conservation Board. Horowitz is also a licensed U.S. Coast Guard captain and has thousands of documented hours at sea.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees – Episode 75

