In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 75: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Horowitz, president of the Southampton Town Trustees. A resident of East Quogue, he was elected to his current position in 2014 after serving as a member of the Southampton Town Conservation Board. Horowitz is also a licensed U.S. Coast Guard captain and has thousands of documented hours at sea.